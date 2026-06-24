Dexcom Further Advances Vision of Glucose Biosensing for All

At Aspen Ideas: Health, Dexcom announced regulatory milestones, including pediatric clearance for Stelo, further advancing access to glucose biosensing in the United States.

The company also announced details regarding the rollout of its fully reimagined Stelo app experience launching in July in the US, helping make glucose insights more approachable and actionable for people seeking better health.

Expanded international availability of Stelo is also planned for the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea starting later this year and will continue into 2027.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, today announced at Aspen Ideas: Health a series of milestones that advance its vision of making glucose biosensing more accessible. Notably, the company announced pediatric clearance for the Stelo Glucose Biosensor and the launch of its fully reimagined Stelo app experience in July for Apple iPhone and Android users in the United States.

“Glucose matters for everyone and better understanding it can help prevent serious health complications,” said Jake Leach, president and CEO of Dexcom. “That’s why we’re working to expand access to glucose biosensing to make preventive, personalized care a reality and making our Stelo app experience more approachable with real-time insights that help people act earlier, before disease takes hold."

The importance of glucose awareness and expanding access to biosensing technology will be the focus of a discussion today at Aspen Ideas: Health, where Leach will join biochemist and New York Times bestselling author Jessie Inchauspé (Glucose Goddess) and moderator Ami B. Bhatt, MD, FACC, and chief innovation officer of the American College of Cardiology. Together, they will explore the role of glucose in overall health, the promise of personalized preventive care, and the continued systemic changes needed to ensure innovative biosensing technologies are available to more people.

Stelo receives clearance for expanded indication for pediatric use

Earlier this month, Stelo received FDA clearance expanding its indication for use from adults ages 18 and older not using insulin to now include children ages 2 years and older not using insulin. This milestone expands access to glucose insights for millions of families at a time when youth onset Type 2 diabetes continues to rise and metabolic syndrome has become increasingly prevalent among 4.5% of youth younger than 18 years old in the United States.1 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes among children has increased significantly over the last 20 years, and projections suggest cases could continue to increase by 700%.2

By bringing the convenience and accessibility of a glucose biosensor without a prescription to children and adolescents not using insulin, Stelo has the potential to empower pediatric users, along with their caregivers, with valuable glucose data that can support healthier lifestyle choices and foster greater awareness of metabolic health earlier in life.

Dexcom will begin the rollout of its reimagined Stelo app experience starting in July with future plans for global expansion

As healthcare begins to shift toward prevention and personalization, Dexcom believes glucose biosensing can play a critical role in helping people better understand how everyday choices impact their health. The reimagined Stelo experience is designed to make glucose insights easier to understand and act on, helping users build awareness of how food, activity, sleep and stress influence their overall wellbeing.

Dexcom also reiterated today its plans to expand the availability of Stelo internationally, with launches anticipated in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea beginning later this year and continuing into 2027, expanding access to glucose biosensing and metabolic health insights to more people globally.

To learn more about Stelo or to purchase, visit Stelo.com or Amazon. To learn more about the portfolio of Dexcom glucose biosensors, visit Dexcom.com.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit Dexcom.com.

Category: IR

1. Wilson, DP; Shah, AS. Journal of Clinical Lipidology. (2025). 19(4):4-14.

2. Center for Disease Control and Prevention: Diabetes in Young People Is on the Rise (2024)

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