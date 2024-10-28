Dewpoint Therapeutics Announces Nomination of First C-Mod Development Candidate DPTX3186 for Treatment of Wnt-Driven Cancers

Orally administered small molecule condensate modulators (c-mods) are a novel class of therapeutic agents designed to target condensates to modify disease



DPTX3186 is Dewpoint’s first development candidate inhibiting beta catenin activity through a novel condensate mechanism for the treatment of Wnt-driven cancers



DPTX3186 shows significant tumor growth inhibition, stasis, and regression in preclinical models of Wnt-driven cancers



IND anticipated in mid-2025 followed by Phase 1 initiation in 2H 2025



BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc. , the leading biotechnology company that develops therapeutics by targeting biomolecular condensates, announced today the nomination of its first development candidate, DPTX3186, an orally administered small molecule condensate modulator (c-mod) inhibiting the oncogenic function of beta catenin, as a potential therapeutic agent for the treatment of Wnt-driven cancers. The development candidate was discovered using Dewpoint’s fully automated, AI/ML-enabled state-of-the-art platform and proprietary chemical library.

Beta catenin is a key transcription factor in the Wnt signaling pathway, which plays a crucial role in various physiological processes in healthy cells1,2. Aberrant activation of beta catenin, as part of constitutively active transcriptional condensates3,4,5, is associated with carcinogenesis and tumor progression in colorectal cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, and other types of cancers1,2. Beta catenin is often considered an ‘undruggable’ target, due to the presence of disordered regions and structural features lacking suitable drug-binding pockets. Historically, the development of beta catenin therapies has been frequently hindered by toxicity and off-target effects1.

DPTX3186 is a small molecule c-mod that acts through a novel mechanism of action to sequester beta catenin into nuclear depot condensates. This sequestration leads to the downregulation of beta catenin related genes, resulting in significant tumor cell killing. DPTX3186 demonstrates activity across various beta catenin/Wnt-driven tumor cell types, while exhibiting minimal toxicity in healthy cells. In patient-derived and cell-derived xenograft models it displays significant tumor growth inhibition including regression and tumor stasis.

“Nominating this development candidate marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver the first condensate-modulating drug to the clinic,” said Ameet Nathwani, CEO of Dewpoint Therapeutics. “The discovery and selection of DPTX3186 for a target considered ‘undruggable’ underscores the transformative potential of our state-of-the-art platform combined with a fresh perspective on the underlying biology, through the lens of condensate science. This approach enabled us to identify and advance a novel class of therapeutic agents to address diseases of high unmet need. To date, DPTX3186 has demonstrated significant activity in preclinical models across multiple types of cancer, high selectivity for tumor cells, and a mechanism of action on the beta catenin/Wnt pathway. To accelerate the development of DPTX3186, we partnered with Evotec. Together, we will leverage Evotec’s INDiGO platform for the rapid and efficient generation of a high-quality IND-enabling package. We anticipate filling the IND in mid-2025, followed by the commencement of Phase 1 clinical trial in the second half of 2025.”

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable a diversity of key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders. Condensate-modulating drugs (c-mods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets. Learn more about condensate science at Condensates.com.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is the leading biotech company in the application of biomolecular condensate biology towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need. The realization that a vast range of conditions are regulated by or arise from the dysfunction of condensates has provided new possibilities for modulating the function of high-value targets previously deemed ‘undruggable,’ opening unexplored avenues to identify hundreds of novel therapeutic targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI/ML-powered state-of-the-art platform underlies a drug discovery pipeline that spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Through collaborations with Bayer, Novo Nordisk, and Evotec, Dewpoint pushes the boundaries to accelerate the translation of condensate biology into medicine for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

