Dermata Therapeutics Highlights Media Recognition of Tome Skincare Following Commercial Launch

- Tome Skincare featured in Cosmopolitan, Women's Wear Daily, AIR MAIL, and Thingtesting highlights Tome's growing recognition among leading beauty editors -

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today highlighted recent editorial coverage of its Tome skincare brand across multiple beauty publications surrounding the commercial launch of Tome Foundational Treatment on August 25, 2026.

Tome Skincare Featured Across Several Beauty Publications

Since the announcement of Tome Foundational Treatment, the brand has attracted editorial attention from prominent beauty, lifestyle, and consumer discovery publications, including Cosmopolitan, Women's Wear Daily, AIR MAIL, and Thingtesting. This media exposure represents an important step in Dermata's strategy to establish Tome as a differentiated skincare brand, expand consumer awareness, and support customer acquisition. The coverage highlights Tome's Bioneedle™ technology, unique product positioning, and distinctive brand identity, providing valuable third-party exposure as the Company works to scale its direct-to-consumer business and pursue additional commercial growth opportunities.

Women's Wear Daily (WWD) - In an August 5, 2026, article, Tome had an exclusive in WWD, helping announce the launch of its Foundational Treatment. The coverage introduced the brand's once-weekly skincare approach and its use of Bioneedle technology, developed from a freshwater sponge that is wild harvested and minimally processed.

Cosmopolitan - Tome Foundational Treatment was featured in Cosmopolitan's "Cosmo's Fall Beauty Edit: The 25 Products We're Actually Using This Season," which showcased a curated selection of beauty products chosen by the publication's editors for fall 2026. The inclusion places Tome alongside established beauty brands and introduces the Tome skincare brand to Cosmopolitan's broad consumer audience.

AIR MAIL - Tome Foundational Treatment was featured in the September 2026 edition of AIR MAIL's "Hot Stuff" column, written by Linda Wells, the founding editor of Allure magazine. In the feature, Ms. Wells highlighted Tome's spicule-based approach to skincare and shared her personal experience using the treatment. The Company believes the discussion from a long-time beauty industry editor further highlights Tome's growing visibility among the beauty industry.

Thingtesting - Tome skincare was featured in Thingtesting, a consumer-focused platform dedicated to discovering and evaluating emerging brands, in an interview with Kyra Peckaitis, the Company's Vice President of Marketing. The feature provides additional exposure for Tome among consumers interested in innovative products and emerging brands, supporting Dermata's broader strategy to build brand awareness, strengthen its direct-to-consumer presence, and introduce its skincare offering to new audiences.

These articles are third-party editorial content and are provided for informational purposes. The views and opinions expressed are those of the respective authors and do not reflect those of Dermata. Any personal experiences described are individual accounts and do not establish typical or expected results from using Tome skincare products.

The media coverage reflects interest in Tome's approach to skincare, which combines the Company's Bioneedle technology with a simplified, once-weekly skincare routine and a distinctive brand identity inspired by scientific research and natural ingredients.

"As we continue Dermata's transformation into a commercial skincare company, building brand awareness in the rapidly growing skincare market is a critical component of our long-term growth strategy," said Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the growing media recognition of Tome across respected beauty and industry publications reinforces the strength of our brand positioning. Importantly, this exposure provides an opportunity to introduce our brand Tome to new consumers, strengthen brand credibility, and support customer acquisition as we scale our direct-to-consumer and professional business. With our first commercial product now available, Tome Foundational Treatment, and the expected launch of our Tome Clearing Treatment for acne in the first half of 2027, we believe we are laying the foundation for multiple revenue channels, recurring customer relationships, and long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. Proehl.

Building Brand Awareness Surrounding Commercial Launch

The editorial coverage comes as Dermata continues to establish Tome in the consumer skincare market with the launch of its first commercial product, Tome Foundational Treatment.

Tome Foundational Treatment is a once-weekly skin renewal treatment powered by Bioneedle, Dermata's signature ingredient derived from wild-harvested freshwater sponge. The treatment is designed to improve the appearance of skin tone, texture, and overall radiance while simplifying consumers' existing skincare routines.

Recent Clinical Study

In October 2026, Dermata announced positive topline results from a cosmetic clinical study evaluating Tome Foundational Treatment. The study demonstrated improvements across multiple measures of skin appearance, providing additional clinical support for the Company's positioning of Tome as "Studied Skincare."

About Tome Skincare

Tome is Dermata's skincare line focused on bringing about a new realm of skincare that is powerful, not punishing. Tome in its literal meaning is a large, important, scholarly book. Dermata intends to educate consumers with a brand that tells a skincare story rooted in science and history. Tome consists of skincare products utilizing Spongilla lacustris, a wild-harvested freshwater sponge that has evolved over centuries, for consumers compelled by history and science to find potent natural products for their skincare routine. Dermata believes its Tome skincare line can simplify existing skincare routines with essential ingredients designed to deliver results, without harmful extremes.

Start your skincare story at Tome.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions focused on the development and commercialization of both direct-to-consumer and professional skincare solutions. The Company leverages its experience in clinical dermatology and its Bioneedle technology to develop differentiated skincare products designed to address a variety of consumer skincare needs. Dermata's first commercial product, Tome Foundational Treatment, is now available at Tome, with additional innovations planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information, please visit Dermata.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to commercialize skincare products; the timing of any future announcements; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, market acceptance of its products, expansion into broader consumer markets, and the increase in shareholder value; the expected timing and success of any planned product launches; the potential market acceptance of any products; the proposed benefits any clinical data will provide support for any products' commercial success; the anticipated benefits press coverage may have for any products' commercial success; the Company's plan to incorporate study results into any marketing activities; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Dermata Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire