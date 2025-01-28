Dermata Expands Patent Portfolio with Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Next-Generation Acne Treatment

- This is Dermata’s first issued U.S. patent for XYNGARI™, which uses its Spongilla technology to topically treat acne -

- Dermata expects to announce topline results from its STAR-1 Phase 3 XYNGARI™ clinical trial in March 2025 -

- Over 30 million acne patients seek treatment in the U.S. each year, with topical products being first-line therapy -

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA, DRMAW) (“Dermata” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions, today announced issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office of a new patent for its XYNGARI™ product candidate for the treatment of acne. The issued patent, entitled “Compositions and methods for the treatment of skin conditions” (U.S. Patent No. 12,208,123), further strengthens Dermata’s intellectual property protections for XYNGARI™.

“The issuance of this U.S. patent showcases the unique nature of our XYNGARI product candidate as a novel treatment for acne, if approved,” commented Gerry Proehl, Dermata’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “We believe XYNGARI’s once weekly treatment regimen, good tolerability, and demonstrated rapid efficacy, will lead to enhanced patient compliance, thereby improving patient outcomes. Now we are eagerly awaiting the STAR-1 clinical results from our first of two Phase 3 clinical trials of XYNGARI, which, if positive, we plan to begin the second Phase 3 acne trial later this year.”

About XYNGARI™

XYNGARI™(formerly DMT310) is a novel, once-weekly, topical product candidate derived from a freshwater sponge being developed for the treatment of multiple skin diseases. XYNGARI™ has multiple mechanisms of action that includemechanical components and chemical compounds to help treat inflammatory skin diseases, like acne. After processing, the sponge powder contains precisely sized and shaped silica spicules that upon application may help exfoliate the skin, promote collagen production, open closed comedones (creating an aerobic environment to help kill C. acne bacteria), and create microchannels to facilitate penetration of the sponge’s naturally occurring chemical compounds. These chemical compounds have been shown, in-vitro, to have both antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which may play a significant role in the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. XYNGARI™ has previously shown its treatment effect in moderate-to-severe acne in a Phase 2b study where XYNGARI™, applied once weekly, achieved statistically significant results at all timepoints for all primary and secondary endpoints. XYNGARI™ also observed almost 45% of patients achieving an IGA score of clear or almost clear compared with less than 18% of placebo patients achieving the same at the end of 12 weeks.

About Acne Vulgaris

Over 30 million acne patients in the U.S. seek treatment each year, with about 85% of teenagers experiencing some form of acne, and some individuals suffering from acne well into their 30s, 40s, and beyond. Acne is characterized by areas of scaly red skin, noninflammatory blackheads and whiteheads, inflammatory papules and pustules, and occasionally cysts and scarring, which can present on the face, neck, chest, back, shoulders, and upper arms. While not life-threatening, acne can cause significant trauma for those suffering from it due to social stigmas, substantial risk of permanent facial scarring, lowered self-esteem, and social withdrawal.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. Dermata’s lead product candidate, XYNGARI™ (formerly DMT310), is its first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. XYNGARI™ is a once-weekly, topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. In addition to acne, XYNGARI™ has been studied for the treatment of psoriasis and rosacea. Dermata’s second program, uses XYNGARI™ as a new method for needle-free intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin diseases and conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: expectations with regard to the potential market acceptance of any of the Company’s product candidates; timing of trials and data events; expectations with regard to the timing and/or results or responses from meetings with regulatory bodies, including the FDA; the success, cost, funds available, and timing of its product candidate XYNGARI™ development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; whether the results of XYNGARI™ will lead to future product development or approvals; whether pending patent applications will proceed to allowance without interruption, if at all, and whether pending or issued patents will provide adequate protection for the Company’s product candidates, if approved. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval, commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire