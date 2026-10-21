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Press Releases

Dentsply Sirona to Host Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call on November 5

October 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. EST to review its third quarter 2026 financial results. Financial earnings materials will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com prior to the call.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

The live webcast link and call information will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please register here. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Wade Moody
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Investorrelations@dentsplysirona.com


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