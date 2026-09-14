DentaBiome Expands Clinical Research Strategy Focused on the Oral Microbiome

VIRGINIA GARDENS, FL // September 14, 2026 / DentaBiome Biosciences Inc., a consumer health company operating within the oral-health sector, today announced an expansion of its clinical research strategy focused on the oral microbiome and the evolving scientific understanding of preventive oral health.The initiative forms part of DentaBiome's broader product-development and corporate growth strategy as the company strengthens the scientific framework supporting its work in oral health.DentaBiome said its expanded research strategy will focus on evaluating emerging clinical evidence, identifying relevant research questions, and assessing opportunities for structured research related to the oral microbiome, formulation science, and preventive oral-care approaches.The oral microbiome consists of diverse microbial communities present throughout the mouth. Research into these microbial ecosystems continues to examine their relationship with the broader oral environment, including factors associated with microbial balance, oral hygiene, and long-term oral health.As part of the expanded strategy, DentaBiome expects to continue reviewing published scientific literature and developments across microbiome research while evaluating potential methodologies for future evidence generation.Areas under consideration include formulation development, ingredient selection, measurable oral-health endpoints, product quality standards, manufacturing consistency, and the design of future observational or clinical research where appropriate.The company emphasized that the announcement relates to its research and development strategy and does not represent the publication of clinical trial results or a claim that any DentaBiome product is intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.Any future clinical or observational research pursued by DentaBiome would be subject to applicable scientific, ethical, and regulatory requirements. The company said additional information regarding specific research programs, protocols, collaborations, or findings would be announced separately when appropriate.The expanded research focus accompanies DentaBiome's broader efforts to strengthen its operational capabilities, distribution infrastructure, and long-term presence within the oral-health market.DentaBiome expects oral microbiome research to remain a central area of interest as the company evaluates future product-development opportunities and the scientific evidence supporting emerging approaches to preventive oral care.About DentaBiome Biosciences Inc.DentaBiome Biosciences Inc. is a consumer health company operating within the oral-health sector. The company is focused on oral microbiome science, product development, and expanding the operational and organizational infrastructure required to support its long-term growth strategy.Amelia Grant+1 (202) 538-0184DentaBiome BiosciencesSOURCE: DentaBiome Biosciences Inc.View the originalon ACCESS Newswire