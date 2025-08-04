Demetra Acquires OrthoFundamentals, LLC, a Leading Provider of Intuitive, Single-Use Solutions for Sacroiliac (SI) Joint Fusion Procedures, and launches a New Global Spine Division

MILAN, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demetra, an innovative and independent international medical company and leader in providing bone cements, spacers and biomaterials for orthopedic applications and PJI infection control, announces the full acquisition of OrthoFundamentals, LLC, a pioneering, US-based company with innovative implants and sterile-packed, single-use instrument kits for SI Joint Fusion. In conjunction with this acquisition, Demetra launches Demetra Spine, a new Global business unit, established to transform spinal surgery with forward-thinking, value-based solutions.

This acquisition follows two recent major moves that strengthen Demetra's technology and clinical offering in spine surgery: the majority acquisition of GetSet Surgical, a Swiss-based leader in sterile-packed single-use spine procedure kits, and a strategic asset purchase from Bespoke Technologies, bringing in cutting-edge, sterile-packed 3D-printed titanium implants for ACDF procedures.

For over 40 years, Demetra has been a trusted partner to healthcare professionals worldwide in orthopedics, improving the lives of nearly 3 million people through advanced solutions in infection control, prosthesis fixation, and orthobiologics, and well known thanks to the success of Tecres, OSARTIS and OsteoRemedies technology solutions.

Building on this legacy, the company is now ready to extend its impact to spinal surgery with these acquisitions providing Demetra Spine with a robust engineering, scientific, and technological foundation to effectively meet market needs and tackle emerging challenges in the field.

Matthew Palmer, Founder and CEO of OrthoFundamentals, stated: "There was a natural synergy and shared vision between OrthoFundamentals and Demetra to differentiate in the market by addressing the primary pain points experienced by providers of spine surgical solutions, particularly in the outpatient ASC settings. We are excited to join the Demetra Spine team and accelerate this vision to lead by being fundamentally different with single-use solutions that are Always Sharp, Always Sterile and Always Ready.

A clear mission. A global vision

Demetra Spine unit was founded with a bold and purposeful goal: Alleviate Pain. Revitalize Lives. The division aims to transform spinal surgery by delivering value-based solutions that are minimally invasive, infection-risk reducing, and environmentally sustainable. This initiative represents a key milestone in Demetra's ongoing strategy to lead infection prevention and improve clinical outcomes across orthopedics, neurosurgery and Interventional Pain Management.

"Demetra brings to market an innovative portfolio of surgery-in-a-box procedural kits ready for immediate use in ASC and Hospital operating rooms, designed to increase productivity, decrease the risk of surgical site infections and deliver value by eliminating sterilization and reprocessing costs – said Ted Bird, Vice President North America, Demetra Spine. Our ambition is to establish a leadership position in the rapidly expanding outpatient spine surgery segment by building a dynamic, market-focused organization, delivering exceptional products, services, and support to our customers".

Positioning for growth in the US and beyond

With the United States being one of the most dynamic, technologically advanced, and high-potential healthcare markets, the establishment of the US-based division consolidates Demetra's commitment to expanding its footprint in North America while laying the groundwork for progressive international growth.

"This move represents a bold step in Demetra's strategy to revolutionize spinal care through innovation, sustainability, and clinical effectiveness. Our ambition is to become the company of choice also in spinal care by developing breakthrough technologies that lower infection risk and set new standards for surgical innovation – commented Michele Perrino, CEO of Demetra. The appointment of Ted Bird to lead the Demetra US Spine Division is a powerful statement of intent — his extensive global commercial leadership experience and deep expertise across orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, and musculoskeletal care make him the ideal person to drive this next chapter of growth".

The Spine division embodies a new vision for spinal surgery, where every component – from implants to instrumentation – is designed to reduce complications, streamline surgical procedures, and tangibly enhance patients' quality of life. Through this initiative, Demetra reinforces its long-term strategy: to become a global leader in enhancing surgical outcomes by combining prevention, innovation, and sustainability.

About Demetra S.p.A.

Demetra S.p.A. is an independent global healthcare group specialized in the development of PJI treatment solutions and minimally invasive surgical solutions. With a presence in over 100 countries and a growing portfolio of patented technologies, Demetra is committed to advancing patient care by investing in people, research, and sustainable innovation. https://demetraholding.com/spine/

About Orthofundamentals, LLC.

OrthoFundamentals was created to drive down the cost of spine care by delivering efficiencies throughout the patient journey. We deliver a suite of implants and procedural kits which are specifically tailored to the needs of outpatient Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). www.orthofundamentals.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742564/Demetra_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demetra-acquires-orthofundamentals-llc-a-leading-provider-of-intuitive-single-use-solutions-for-sacroiliac-si-joint-fusion-procedures-and-launches-a-new-global-spine-division-302519550.html

SOURCE Demetra S.p.A.