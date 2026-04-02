Delcath Systems to Participate at the Society of Interventional Radiology 2026 Meeting

QUEENSBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, will attend the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place April 11–15, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

At the event, Delcath’s Hepatic Delivery System for use in percutaneous hepatic perfusion will be featured in three presentations.

On April 13, 2026, at 2:40 PM ET, Dr. Eric Wehrenberg-Klee, an interventional radiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Assistant Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School, will discuss his HEPZATO user experience at the SIR Innovation Hub;

On April 15, 2026, at 12:18 PM ET, Dr. David Eschelman, Professor of Radiology at Thomas Jefferson University, will present his initial commercial experience with percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) for the treatment of liver metastases from uveal melanoma at Booth 701B; and

On April 15, 2026, at 12:27 PM ET, Dr. Mustafa Ege Seker, Research Fellow in the Department of Radiology, Section of Interventional Radiology from the University of Wisconsin, will present his preliminary clinical experience with percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) for the treatment of liver metastases from uveal melanoma at Booth 701B.

The related abstracts are available at https://delcath.com/our-therapy/clinical-and-scientific-publications/ under Scientific Meetings.

About Delcath Systems, Inc., HEPZATO KIT and CHEMOSAT

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT™ (HEPZATO (melphalan) for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System) and CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure.

In the United States, HEPZATO KIT is considered a combination drug and device product and is regulated and approved for sale as a drug by the FDA. HEPZATO KIT is comprised of the chemotherapeutic drug melphalan and Delcath's proprietary Hepatic Delivery System (HDS). The HDS is used to isolate the hepatic venous blood from the systemic circulation while simultaneously filtrating hepatic venous blood during melphalan infusion and washout. The use of the HDS results in loco-regional delivery of a relatively high melphalan dose, which can potentially induce a clinically meaningful tumor response with minimal hepatotoxicity and reduce systemic exposure. HEPZATO KIT is approved in the United States as a liver-directed treatment for adult patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) with unresectable hepatic metastases affecting less than 50% of the liver and no extrahepatic disease, or extrahepatic disease limited to the bone, lymph nodes, subcutaneous tissues, or lung that is amenable to resection or radiation. Please see the full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for the HEPZATO KIT.

In Europe, the device-only configuration of the HDS is regulated as a Class III medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used in the conduct of percutaneous hepatic perfusion procedures at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR Healthcare

investorrelations@delcath.com