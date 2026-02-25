SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Definium Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 24, 2026 | 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.), (NASDAQ: DFTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
  • Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit
    • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
    • Location: Miami Beach, FL
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
  • Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on Definium’s Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About Definium Therapeutics

The mission of Definium Therapeutics is to forge a new era of psychiatry by applying scientific rigor to psychedelics, with the goal of developing accessible treatments that unlock healing at scale. Guided by a recognition that patients deserve more than better, Definium is relentlessly advancing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders. By turning evidence into impact, Definium aims to change the trajectory of today’s mental health care crisis and enable a healthier future. Headquartered in New York, Definium Therapeutics trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DFTX.

For more information, visit https://definiumtx.com/ and follow Definium Therapeutics on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Gitanjali Jain
VP, Head of Investor Relations
ir@definiumtx.com

Media Contact:
media@definiumtx.com

