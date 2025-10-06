Defence Therapeutics to Attend CPHI Worldwide in Frankfurt, October 28-30, 2025

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company specialized in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce its participation at CPHI Worldwide 2025, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from October 28-30, 2025.At this premier gathering and global trade fair of pharmaceutical leaders, Defence looks forward to engaging with potential partners across the biopharma value chain and with the global pharma community, learning about the latest trends in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and connecting with its international collaborators and shareholders.In addition to its conference participation, Defence warmly invites attendees, partners, and shareholders in the region to join its leadership team for an informal Meet & Greet on Wednesday, October 29 from 4:30-6:30 PM at the American May lobby bar of the. This networking event will provide an opportunity to meet the team, exchange insights, and explore partnership opportunities in a relaxed setting.Reach out through the CPHI conference partnering platform or connect with our leaders who will be at the meeting via LinkedIn:(our in-house German speaker!) or. And of course, don't hesitate to just drop-by the Meet & Greet event.CPHI () is a leading global pharmaceutical trade show and networking platform, bringing together tens of thousands of industry professionals from more than 160 countries. In the 2025 edition in Frankfurt, over 62,000 visitors and around 2,400 exhibiting companies are expected, with more than 180 international speakers featured.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMtechnology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.For further information:Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit