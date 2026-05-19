Defence Therapeutics Enhances In-House ADC Development Platform with Expanded Analytical and Cellular Testing Capabilities

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, is pleased to announce the expansion of internal capabilities to execute critical stages of its ACCUM®-enabled Antibody Drug Conjugates ("ADC") development pipeline. The Company has strengthened its purification, analytical characterization, conjugation development, and quality control ("QC") capabilities, while enhancing cellular testing and potency evaluation workflows within a more structured stage-gated framework to better support the advancement of its ADC partnership programs.

"By strengthening our internal QC, analytical, and conjugation capabilities, Defence is positioning itself to become a leading authority in the development and controlled manufacture of ACCUM®-enabled ADCs," said Mark Lambermon, PhD, Head of Quality & Operations at Defence Therapeutics. "Our focus is to establish robust, reproducible, and quality-driven processes that support the consistent generation of high-quality ACCUM®-ADC candidates for our partnership programs."

To support the development of high-quality ACCUM®-enabled ADC candidates, the Company has acquired an FPLC system to improve purification workflows and the consistency of conjugated materials, while also advancing the evaluation of multiple conjugation methods, including site specific strategies. These efforts are guided by a structured framework designed to identify the most suitable conjugation approach for each partner ADC based on format, chemistry compatibility, Drug-to-Antibody Ratio ("DAR") profile, and developability characteristics such as stability and aggregation.

In parallel, Defence Therapeutics is enhancing its analytical characterization and QC infrastructure through standardized analytical checkpoints, documentation practices, and reproducibility-focused processes designed to support reliable decision-making and partner-ready execution.

The Company has also expanded its cellular testing capabilities with the addition of an Incucyte live-cell imaging platform designed to generate kinetic potency and mechanism-relevant cellular data designed to better assess the internalization, intracellular delivery, and cellular potency of ACCUM®-enabled ADC candidates. These capabilities are being integrated within a more structured stage-gated governance framework with clearly defined success criteria to support efficient lead candidate selection and downstream validation activities.

"As we continue to grow our ADC partnership activities, it is important that our internal capabilities evolve alongside the needs of our partners," said Amie Phinney, PhD, Defence Therapeutics' Strategy & Business Advisor. "These expanded capabilities strengthen our ability to tailor ACCUM® integration and support partner programs with greater confidence and precision."

"By bringing key development and analytical capabilities in-house, we are strengthening our ability to rapidly evaluate and advance ACCUM®-enabled ADC candidates," said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics. "These expanded capabilities position us to accelerate our ADC partnership programs and support the development of more effective ADC therapies for patients."

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum® precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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