Defence Therapeutics CEO Highlights Recent Progress and Outlines Strategic Priorities in Letter to Shareholders

Sharpening Our Strategy:

Accum®-enhanced ADCs;

Accum®-enabled radiotherapeutics; and

Defining the path forward for our clinical-stage AccuTOX® program.

Establishing Accum® as an ADC-Enhancing Technology:

Advancing Accum®-Enabled Radiotherapeutics:

Defining the Path Forward for AccuTOX®:

What You Can Expect Over the Next Twelve Months:

Identifying new ADC collaborations to evaluate Accum®'s potential to enhance partnered ADCs and create opportunities for broader adoption and licensing.

to evaluate Accum®'s potential to enhance partnered ADCs and create opportunities for broader adoption and licensing. Advancing our Accum®-enabled radiotherapeutics strategy by generating foundational data, expanding development capabilities and progressing a focused portfolio of Accum®-enabled assets toward clinical development.

by generating foundational data, expanding development capabilities and progressing a focused portfolio of Accum®-enabled assets toward clinical development. Communicating the path forward for AccuTOX®—whether through partnering, out-licensing or selective reactivation of clinical development in melanoma.

Looking Ahead:

About Defence Therapeutics:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accumtechnology, is pleased to provide a letter to shareholders from President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Amie Phinney outlining recent corporate progress, strategic priorities and the Company's path forward.Dear Shareholders,Defence Therapeutics is entering an exciting new stage in its evolution, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the company forward. My first month as CEO has been focused on deepening my understanding of our science, sharpening our strategy and identifying our highest-value opportunities. This work has reinforced my conviction that our Accum® drug-delivery technology is differentiated and has significant potential to enhance a broad range of oncology therapeutics.Defence is a biotechnology company in a somewhat atypical position: we have been publicly funded through much of the development of our technology platform. This has enabled us to retain control of our technology, access the capital needed to advance it, and give investors the opportunity to join us in building a differentiated precision drug-delivery company.Earlier this year, Defence strengthened its financial position through a successful capital raise, giving us the resources to prepare the company for its next stage of development. Since then, we have strengthened our leadership team, expanded our Board of Directors, made key scientific hires, invested in laboratory capabilities, and accelerated our radiotherapeutics strategy.With this foundation in place, I believe Defence is well positioned for an important period of progress and growth.We will pursue this through two complementary paths:that evaluate and leverage the potential of Accum® across next-generation biologic drugs, while building a focused pipeline ofOver the past several years, our founding CEO, Sébastien Plouffe, and our scientific teams have built a broad body of work around Accum® and explored its potential across multiple therapeutic applications. As Sébastien transitions into his role as Executive Chairman, we are fortunate to retain his experience and commitment to the company.My responsibility as the incoming CEO is to build on that foundation while bringing increased focus to where we invest our people and capital.This means making choices.Biotechnology companies rarely have the resources to pursue every scientifically interesting opportunity. The companies that create lasting value identify the areas where their science provides a meaningful advantage, generate the evidence required to validate that advantage, and focus resources on those opportunities.That is the approach we are taking at Defence Therapeutics.Our development strategy is focused onAntibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have become one of the most important and rapidly evolving therapeutic modalities in oncology. Despite significant innovation in antibodies, targets, linkers and payloads, efficient intracellular delivery of the therapeutic payload remains an important challenge and an opportunity to further improve ADC performance.This is the problem Accum® was designed to address.Our studies to date have demonstrated Accum®'s potential to improve intracellular delivery and enhance ADC activity, including the potential for greater anti-tumour activity at lower doses. Our priority now is to evaluate this potential across a broader range of ADCs.Importantly,We are actively engaging companies whose assets could benefit from Accum®, with the goal of establishing partnerships to evaluate Accum®’s potential to improve their ADCs.Our commercial objective with this program is to drive adoption of Accum® throughOver the longer term, we intend to reinvest revenue from these activities in emerging applications, including exploring Accum®’s potential to improve the delivery of next-generation payloads such as RNA and oligonucleotides.Our second major area of investment is targeted radiotherapeutics, a rapidly growing field where we believe Accum® can offer a differentiated approach to improving the intracellular delivery and retention of radioisotopes in tumour cells.We recently strengthened this program with the appointment of Dr. Ryan Simms as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Radiotherapeutics. Ryan brings more than 20 years of radiopharmaceutical development experience and the specialized expertise needed to accelerate this program.Over the coming year, our focus will be on generating data to evaluate where Accum® may provide the greatest potential benefit and advancing the most promising Accum®-enabled radiotherapeutics toward clinical development.Our third priority is AccuTOX®, Defence's most clinically advanced asset.Clinical development of AccuTOX® was paused last year as the company reassessed its development priorities and allocation of capital. Importantly, that decision did not eliminate the underlying asset or the body of preclinical work supporting it.We are now undertaking a comprehensive review of the AccuTOX® program, with a particular focus on its potential positioning inOur objective is to determine the path that we believe has the greatest potential to create value from this asset without distracting from our core investment in Accum®.That may include monetizing the program through an out-licensing transaction, advancing it with a co-development partner, or, if supported by the data and economics, reactivating it as an internal clinical program.We will be disciplined in this assessment. AccuTOX® represents an important asset within Defence's portfolio, and any decision to deploy additional company capital toward clinical development will be weighed carefully against the opportunities we see in Accum®.Over the coming twelve months, we will focus our efforts on three clear priorities:With a differentiated technology platform and a focused strategy, Defence is well positioned to translate years of scientific innovation into programs and partnerships that can define our future.As a shareholder myself, I understand the importance of demonstrating progress against these objectives. I intend to communicate with you regularly—not only about what we accomplish, but why we are making the choices we are making and how they contribute to long-term value.Thank you for your continued confidence in Defence Therapeutics. I am tremendously excited about what lies ahead and look forward to sharing our progress with you.Dr. Amie Phinney, PhD, MBAPresident & Chief Executive OfficerDefence Therapeutics Inc.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visitor contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsAmie PhinneyPresident and Chief Executive OfficerP: (604) 306-8027This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit