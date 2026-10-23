Defence Therapeutics Announces Convertible Debenture Interest Payment

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accumdrug-delivery platform, is pleased to announce convertible debentures interest payment in common shares of the Company.The Company announces that, in accordance with the terms and conditions of convertible debentures dated September 15, 2025, representing a principal amount of $2,000,000 and bearing interest at a rate of 8% per annum (the "Debentures"), the Company issued 320,000 common shares in the share capital of the Company (the "Interest Shares") to the holders of the Debentures in satisfaction of $160,000 in accrued and unpaid interest. Such Interest Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day, in accordance with applicable securities laws. For further details regarding the Debentures, see the Company's news release dated September 15, 2025, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile atThe Company is also providing the update on its sharing agreement dated March 6, 2026, with Sorbie Bornholm LP, previously described in the Company's news releases of March 9 and Feb. 27, 2026. The Company has received the third settlement in the amount of $190,670.42 as of the settlement date of October 14, 2026, against 606,060 placement shares released to SBLP. As of today, 9,090,911 placement shares are held in escrow in connection with the sharing agreement, and there are 15 settlement payments remaining.For further information:Defence TherapeuticsAmie PhinneyPresident and Chief Executive OfficerP: (604) 306-8027This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit