DeepSight™ Technology Receives First FDA 510(k) Clearance for NeedleVue™ LC1 Ultrasound System

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSight Technology, a medical imaging pioneer, announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its NeedleVue™ LC1 Ultrasound System.

This clearance marks an important step forward in DeepSight's development of its NeedleVue™ and OnPoint™ technologies that will work in tandem with the NeedleVue™ LC1 Ultrasound System to transform image-guided procedures. "This is a foundational milestone in our mission to deliver crystal clear, sub millimeter level guidance inside the body," said Nader Sadrzadeh CEO of DeepSight. "We have developed the next generation sensor technology for enhancing ultrasound where it what matters most—clear visualization, procedural efficiency, and user confidence. We're just getting started and look forward to building on this achievement as we expand our clinical and commercial momentum in the months ahead."

About DeepSight Technology



DeepSight Technology, founded in 2019 by Nader Sadrzadeh, Lan Yang, and Anand Chandrasekher, is built on a bold vision — to revolutionize medical imaging through proprietary sensing technology. With offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Clayton, Missouri, DeepSight aims to extend the capabilities of ultrasound across diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical, and interventional applications —advancing patient care and improving public health worldwide. Our next-generation sensor technology will transform ultrasound, with the goal to deliver exceptional clarity, pinpoint precision, and unparalleled confidence for clinicians in every procedure.

