DeepSight™ Technology Receives First FDA 510(k) Clearance for NeedleVue™ LC1 Ultrasound System

August 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

Bringing Clarity and Confidence to Ultrasound-Guided Interventional Procedures

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSight Technology, a medical imaging pioneer, announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its NeedleVue LC1 Ultrasound System.

This clearance marks an important step forward in DeepSight's development of its NeedleVue and OnPoint technologies that will work in tandem with the NeedleVue LC1 Ultrasound System to transform image-guided procedures. "This is a foundational milestone in our mission to deliver crystal clear, sub millimeter level guidance inside the body," said Nader Sadrzadeh CEO of DeepSight. "We have developed the next generation sensor technology for enhancing ultrasound where it what matters most—clear visualization, procedural efficiency, and user confidence. We're just getting started and look forward to building on this achievement as we expand our clinical and commercial momentum in the months ahead."

To learn more about the NeedleVue LC1 Ultrasound System and DeepSight's mission to advance procedural ultrasound, visit www.deepsight.com.

Visit DeepSight at the upcoming LSI'25 Europe meeting in London September 7th – 11th and Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) conference in Barcelona, September 13–17, to experience NeedleVue technology firsthand.

About DeepSight Technology

DeepSight Technology, founded in 2019 by Nader Sadrzadeh, Lan Yang, and Anand Chandrasekher, is built on a bold vision — to revolutionize medical imaging through proprietary sensing technology. With offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Clayton, Missouri, DeepSight aims to extend the capabilities of ultrasound across diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical, and interventional applications —advancing patient care and improving public health worldwide. Our next-generation sensor technology will transform ultrasound, with the goal to deliver exceptional clarity, pinpoint precision, and unparalleled confidence for clinicians in every procedure.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepsight-technology-receives-first-fda-510k-clearance-for-needlevue-lc1-ultrasound-system-302529247.html

SOURCE DeepSight Technology, Inc.

Northern California Regulatory FDA
