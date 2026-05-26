Deepening Focus on Autoimmune Diseases, Empowering AI-Driven Drug Discovery

HkeyBio Builds a High-Efficiency Wet-Lab Validation Engine with Comprehensive CRO Service Upgrades in 2026

BOSTON and SUZHOU, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

I. Industry Background: AI-Driven Drug Discovery Fuels Explosive Demand for Wet-Lab Validation, Creating New Opportunities for Specialized Autoimmune CROs

The global population affected by autoimmune diseases continues to grow steadily, driving strong demand for innovative therapeutics and supporting robust expansion of the preclinical CRO market. In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have become deeply integrated into drug discovery workflows, dramatically accelerating early-stage molecule identification and enabling the rapid generation of massive numbers of candidate compounds.

However, this surge in virtual screening has also introduced a major industry bottleneck: the downstream need for large-scale wet-lab validation. Results generated by AI computation must ultimately be confirmed through rigorous in vitro and in vivo studies, including high-throughput screening and translational efficacy evaluation. Autoimmune drug development still faces persistent challenges such as low clinical translation success rates, significant species differences in disease models, and inefficient cross-institution collaboration. As a result, demand for specialized and highly translational preclinical research services is increasing rapidly.

The global autoimmune-related CRO market continues to maintain stable growth, while China's market is expanding faster than the global average. The competitive landscape is evolving toward a combination of large integrated CRO leaders and highly specialized vertical CRO providers. With deep domain expertise, flexible service models, and cost advantages, domestic autoimmune-focused CROs are becoming increasingly important outsourcing partners for pharmaceutical companies and emerging AI-driven biotech innovators.

II. HkeyBio: A Trusted Wet-Lab Partner for the AI Drug Discovery Era

Founded in 2017, HkeyBio focuses on preclinical CRO services for autoimmune and allergic diseases, with over 95% of its business dedicated to these therapeutic areas. In response to the rapidly increasing demand for large-scale molecule validation generated by AI drug discovery platforms, HkeyBio has established fast, efficient, and cost-effective screening and validation platforms designed to bridge the critical gap between "dry-lab" computation and "wet-lab" experimentation.

HkeyBio is committed to addressing key industry pain points including translational efficiency, disease model accessibility, and R&D cost control.

Comprehensive Service Network

HkeyBio operates research facilities in Suzhou and Guangxi, with standardized laboratory and animal research infrastructures. Its service network covers major biopharmaceutical hubs across China, while business and technical support nodes have also been established in the United States, Europe, and Australia to support global pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and AI-driven drug discovery enterprises.

Experienced Professional Team

The company's core team possesses extensive experience in autoimmune preclinical research, with senior scientific staff bringing more than 20 years of immunology expertise. HkeyBio's project management teams are highly familiar with the full autoimmune drug development process and regulatory submission requirements, ensuring efficient project execution and delivery.

III. Core Service Capabilities: Multi-Species Autoimmune Models + Standardized Processes + End-to-End Pharmacology Evaluation

(1) Rapid Screening and Validation Platforms for AI-Driven Drug Discovery

To address the large numbers of candidate molecules generated by AI platforms, HkeyBio provides rapid experimental stratification services:

Initial screening through in vitro functional assays, cytokine profiling, immune cell activation studies, target pathway validation, and preliminary efficacy evaluation;

Progressive validation in rodent, humanized mouse, and non-human primate (NHP) models.

Through a streamlined workflow integrating "rapid in vitro evaluation + rodent primary screening + NHP translational validation," HkeyBio helps clients shorten the timeline from AI-derived hit molecules to in vivo efficacy data while reducing investment in low-potential candidates.

By utilizing standardized models, endpoints, reporting systems, and multi-project parallel execution capabilities, HkeyBio improves comparability between candidate molecules and generates high-quality wet-lab datasets that can further optimize AI algorithms and predictive models.

Leveraging China-based research resources, mature disease model libraries, and flexible project management systems, HkeyBio provides AI drug discovery companies with highly efficient and cost-effective screening and validation solutions.

(2) Comprehensive Autoimmune Disease Model Platform: Building the Foundation for Efficient Screening

Extensive Multi-Species Model Coverage

HkeyBio offers more than 500 validated autoimmune and inflammatory disease models across rodents, NHPs, and humanized mice, including models for:

Psoriasis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Multiple sclerosis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Atopic dermatitis

Asthma

The company has also established a dedicated NHP autoimmune and allergy disease platform featuring over 50 clinically validated high-translational-value models, including NHP psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and asthma models.

Additionally, HkeyBio provides over 200 humanized mouse models targeting key autoimmune pathways, supporting precise screening for AI-generated molecules and biologic therapeutics.

Proprietary Translational Platforms

HkeyBio has developed the HKEY-NHP-MATRIX™ 3.0 platform, integrating multi-omics datasets from more than 1,000 NHP autoimmune disease cases.

The company also independently developed the HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 platform, which preserves the high translational value of NHP systems while significantly reducing experimental costs and minimizing animal usage. This platform is highly aligned with the AI pharmaceutical industry's demand for affordable and efficient validation technologies and supports HkeyBio's HKEY-AIRx™ 1.0 strategy for optimizing preclinical development pathways.

Multi-Dimensional Analytical Capabilities

HkeyBio provides comprehensive evaluation systems integrating:

Single-cell sequencing

Spatial transcriptomics

Multiplex cytokine analysis

Cellular-level and tissue-level assessments

Multi-omics profiling

(3) Standardized Processes and Quality Compliance

HkeyBio implements a dedicated one-on-one project management system, ensuring rapid response to routine inquiries and 24-hour response times for urgent issues.

The company maintains strict quality and compliance standards, including:

ISO 9001 quality management certification

Selected facilities accredited by AAALAC for international animal welfare standards

Compliance with animal ethics and welfare regulations

Non-GLP and ICH-guideline-compliant study reports supporting both domestic and international regulatory submissions

HkeyBio also provides transparent pricing structures and flexible payment terms, with no additional charges for delays caused by the company.

(4) End-to-End Autoimmune Pharmacology Services: Helping AI Drug Candidates Cross the "Valley of Death"

HkeyBio provides integrated in vitro and in vivo pharmacology services covering the full development process from early screening and efficacy validation to IND-enabling support.

By adopting a pragmatic strategy of "rodent primary screening + NHP translational validation," the company achieves an optimal balance between low-cost high-throughput screening and high-translational-value validation, helping AI-discovered molecules improve clinical translation success rates.

Integrated evaluation services include:

Pharmacodynamics (PD)

Pharmacokinetics (PK)

Preliminary toxicology

Multiple endpoints can be evaluated within the same NHP model, enabling effective cost control while improving research efficiency.

HkeyBio supports a wide range of therapeutic modalities, including:

Monoclonal antibodies

ADCs

Small molecules

PROTACs

Other biologic therapeutics

IV. Operational Achievements and Client Value

By 2026, HkeyBio has established strong operational capabilities and industry recognition in the autoimmune preclinical CRO sector.

Extensive Project Experience

Over 1,000 completed autoimmune preclinical development projects

Support for more than 500 IND approvals

Experience in both China-U.S. dual-submission projects

Client satisfaction rate above 95%

Client retention rate above 90%

High-Concurrency Project Capacity

HkeyBio possesses large-scale animal housing and parallel project execution capabilities, supporting at least 200 simultaneous animal studies — an ideal fit for the high-throughput validation demands of AI-driven pharmaceutical companies.

Significant Cost Advantages

HkeyBio's NHP-related services are substantially more cost-effective than comparable Western CRO providers, significantly lowering the barriers for wet-lab validation of AI-generated molecules.

Representative Case Studies

The company has successfully supported projects including:

NHP pharmacology evaluation for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

End-to-end validation programs for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics

V. Future Development Strategy

HkeyBio will continue to deepen its focus on preclinical CRO services for autoimmune and allergic diseases while driving innovation in models, technologies, and operational efficiency.

Key future initiatives include:

Continuous expansion and optimization of autoimmune disease model libraries, including rare autoimmune diseases and refractory disease subtypes; Strengthening ecosystem collaboration with AI pharmaceutical companies by integrating AI-assisted drug discovery, organoids, and advanced in vitro systems with HkeyBio's efficient wet-lab validation platforms; Expanding the global service network, facility scale, and operational capacity; Enhancing fully integrated autoimmune development services to accelerate the successful translation of innovative autoimmune therapeutics, including AI-driven drug candidates.

Media & Business Inquiry:

• Website: www.hkeybio.com



• Email: tech@hkeybio.com



• LinkedIn: HKEYBIO

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SOURCE HKeyBio