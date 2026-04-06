Decoy Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Investor Closing Bell Event Highlighting Business Outlook for 2026

Live video webcast with Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics, on Thursday, April 9th at 4:00 PM ET

Register for the event here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and HOUSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOY) (Decoy, or the Company), a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs™), a new category of antivirals engineered to work across multiple viruses, announced that Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy, will participate in a Virtual Investor Closing Bell event on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Pierce will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A webcast replay will become available two hours following the live presentation on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company's website (decoytx.com) and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Decoy Therapeutics, Inc.

Decoy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (DMAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, enabling a single, adaptable drug to work across multiple viruses. Built on the proprietary IMP³ACT platform, which combines AI-enabled design and rapid synthesis, Decoy develops antivirals designed to move faster into the clinic and expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. The Company's lead candidates target multiple respiratory viruses, addressing the health and societal burden of viral disease.

Learn more at decoytx.com and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "can," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT™ platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 22, 2025, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decoy-therapeutics-to-participate-in-virtual-investor-closing-bell-event-highlighting-business-outlook-for-2026-302734646.html

SOURCE Decoy Therapeutics, Inc