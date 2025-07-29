Deciphera Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for ROMVIMZA™ (vimseltinib) for the Treatment of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT)

Vimseltinib is the first and only therapy with a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of TGCT in the European Union

OSAKA, Japan & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines, and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino; “Ono”), today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of vimseltinib for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) associated with clinically relevant physical function deterioration and in whom surgical options have been exhausted or would induce unacceptable morbidity or disability.

The positive CHMP opinion is a scientific recommendation for marketing authorization and one of the final steps before the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines in the European Union (EU), issues a decision on Deciphera's marketing authorization application (MAA) for vimseltinib. This decision is expected in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

“CHMP’s positive opinion is an important milestone for the TGCT community in the European Union (EU), where there are currently no approved treatments for TGCT, and for vimseltinib, which is now one step closer to potential EU regulatory approval,” said Ryota Udagawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera. “We look forward to building upon vimseltinib’s positive CHMP opinion as we work to bring this medicine to TGCT patients around the world in need of new treatment options.”

The positive CHMP opinion is supported by compelling efficacy and safety results from the pivotal Phase 3 MOTION study of vimseltinib in patients with TGCT not amenable to surgery with no prior anti-CSF1/CSF1R therapy (prior therapy with imatinib or nilotinib allowed), compared to placebo, as well as the Phase 1/2 study of vimseltinib. In MOTION, vimseltinib demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful objective response rate (ORR) at Week 25 in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population, as assessed by blinded independent radiologic review (BIRR) per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors version 1.1 (RECIST v1.1), versus placebo (40% in vimseltinib arm vs 0% in placebo arm, p <0.0001). The primary endpoint was supported by statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in active range of motion, patient-reported physical functioning, and patient-reported pain observed in the vimseltinib arm compared to the placebo arm at week 25. The safety profile of vimseltinib is manageable and consistent with results previously disclosed in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

About vimseltinib

Vimseltinib is an oral switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor specifically designed to selectively and potently inhibit CSF1R. Vimseltinib has been developed using Deciphera’s proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform. ROMVIMZA™ (vimseltinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved in the United States for adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) for which surgical resection will potentially cause worsening functional limitation or severe morbidity.

About Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT)

TGCT is caused by a translocation in colony-stimulating factor 1 (CSF1) gene resulting in overexpression of CSF1 and recruitment of colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R)-positive inflammatory cells into the lesion. TGCT is a rare, non-malignant tumor that develops inside or near joints. TGCT is caused by dysregulation of the CSF1 gene leading to overproduction of CSF1. TGCT is also known as giant cell tumor of the tendon sheath (GCT-TS) or pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS), a diffuse-type of TGCT. TGCT is a locally aggressive neoplasm that can grow and cause damage to surrounding tissues and structures inducing pain, swelling, and limitation of movement of the joint. Surgery is the main treatment option; however, these tumors tend to recur, particularly in diffuse-type TGCT. If untreated or if the tumor continually recurs, damage and degeneration may occur in the affected joint and surrounding tissues, which may cause significant disability. For a subset of patients, surgical resection will potentially cause worsening functional limitation or severe morbidity, systemic treatment options are limited and a new therapeutic option for TGCT is needed.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Deciphera, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. Deciphera is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from Deciphera’s platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® (ripretinib) is Deciphera’s switch-control kinase inhibitor approved in many countries including the European Union and the United States for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. ROMVIMZA™ (vimseltinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved in the United States for adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) for which surgical resection will potentially cause worsening functional limitation or severe morbidity. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@Deciphera).

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in the business environment in the pharmaceutical market and amendments to relevant laws and regulations, (ii) disruptions to product supply due to stagnation or delays in production caused by natural disasters, fires, etc., (iii) the possibility that sales activities for new and existing products may not achieve the expected results, (iv) the emergence of new side effects in post-marketing drugs, and (v) infringements of intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Media:

media_inquiries@ono-pharma.com

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

646-461-6387