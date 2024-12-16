De-identified Health Data Market Rising Valuation to Reach USD 13.80 Billion by 2031

According to Coherent Market Insights, The global De-identified Health Data Market size was valued at USD 7.51 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.80 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Market Dynamics:

Increased adoption of digital healthcare solutions drives the market growth. The digital platform provides benefits like easy accessibility, improved affordability, and streamlined process.

Increased adoption of digital healthcare has further fueled the demand for de-identified health data. Moreover, de-identified health data has been found to be a precious asset for predictive analytics, epidemiology, and drug discovery. Increasing emphasis on using real-world data insights is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Increasing partnerships between data aggregators, technology companies and healthcare providers are another key trend that is gaining momentum. In 2022, Ciox Health collaborated with Anthropic to design artificial intelligence tools for extracting insights from unstructured clinical notes of EHR systems. It is likely that such partnerships shall improve the capabilities of analytics in real-world data.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7476

De-Identified Health Data Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $7.51 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $13.80 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type of Data, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing integration of data analytics in healthcare • Growing regulatory frameworks supporting the use of de-identified data Restraints & Challenges • Concerns regarding data privacy and security • High costs associated with data management and compliance

Market Opportunities

The de-identified health data market will grow exponentially over the next decade. This will be mainly due to increasing adoption of electronic health records and growing demands for real-world evidence.

By 2031, it is estimated that 90% of US healthcare providers will be using EHRs. EHR systems capture enormous amounts of structured and unstructured patient data through each clinical encounter.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies' fuels market growth. Regulators now expect research supported by real-world data to support new indications, and post-market safety investigations. This boost strong demand for de-identified patient-level data to power observational studies and decentralized clinical trials.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7476

Key Market Takeaways

The de-identified health data market is expected to experience a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period 2024-2031. This is due to expanded EHR adoption and industry demand for real-world evidence.

On Basis of Type of data clinical data is likely to dominate the market until 2031. This is due to growth in EHR implementation.

By application, clinical research and trials are projected to grab the leading market share through 2031. This is due to industry emphasis on real-world evidence generation.

North America dominates the market and is expected to maintain its lead position through 2031. This is due to US initiatives to cut healthcare costs through data-driven approaches.

Key Players Insights

- IQVIA,

- Oracle (Cerner Corporation),

- Merative (Truven Health Analytics)

- Optum, Inc.

- Sundown Solutions

- Clarify Health Solutions

- Akrivia Health

- Satori Cyber Ltd.

- Ciox Health

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Veradigm released the first Veradigm Insights Report: Cardiovascular Conditions in 2024. The study examines the incidence of cardiovascular disease and associated conditions across all 50 states of the United States, including demographic data by age, ethnicity, and gender.

In April 2023 Philips and the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) at MIT will be expanding their collaboration. This partnership will provide health care researchers with a new and enhanced resource of critical care data.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7476

Transform your Strategy with Exclusive Trending Reports:

The global telemonitoring system market size was valued at US$ 2,576.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Patient Portal Software Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Attention-bias Modification Treatment App Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-650-918-5898

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com