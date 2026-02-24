Daxor Scales Outpatient Presence; Launches BVA Diagnostic Program in Tennessee

Expansion Leverages Daxor’s ezBVA Lab to Deliver 98% Accurate Diagnostics with Zero Capital Investment

Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, continues its strategic expansion into the outpatient cardiology market with the opening of a new BVA program at a leading healthcare facility in Southern Middle Tennessee. This integration brings Daxor’s state-of-the-art testing to a high-volume preventative care setting, driving clinical excellence in chronic disease management.

Utilizing Daxor’s proprietary, Tennessee-based ezBVA Lab workflow, the facility will benefit from a 24-hour turnaround time on comprehensive blood volume metrics, enabling rapid, data-driven clinical decisions for cardiology patients throughout the region.

“This milestone marks another significant step in our regional expansion and underscores the critical role of precise volume assessment in patient care," said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor CEO and President. "With 98% accuracy, our technology empowers clinicians to move beyond 'best guesses' to data-driven fluid management. By utilizing our ezBVA Lab service, clinicians can implement our gold-standard diagnostic into the outpatient setting, which has reimbursement codes with no capital investment. This can meaningfully contribute significantly to improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.