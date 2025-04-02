Daxor Corporation Announces New Data from Duke University and Highlights Key BVA Insights at American College of Cardiology’s 74th Annual Scientific Session and Expo

BVA and Pressure Session Attracted 400+ Clinicians; Duke University Showcased Valuable New BVA Findings in Dedicated Poster Presentation

Oak Ridge, TN, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces excellent visibility of Daxor’s technology at the premier global cardiology conference, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 74th Annual Scientific Session and Expo held in Chicago from March 29-31st. New data presented from Duke University Medical Center confirmed blood volume analysis (BVA) as a more precise measure of congestion in heart failure patients along with a focus session on the value of BVA compared to less reliable pressure measurement in heart failure care.

At a standing-room-only session attended by over 400 participants, titled, “When Pressure ≠ Volume: Understanding Complex Hemodynamic Situations and Pitfalls,” Dr. Marat Fudim of Duke University Health emphasized that pressure-based assessments frequently misrepresent true volume status. The research reinforces that volume management, rather than pressure management, should be the cornerstone of heart failure treatment. “The intense interest in the session highlights how much the awareness of BVA is growing and the need for direct volume measurement is being increasingly recognized in the cardiology community,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s President and CEO.

New research findings were also showcased from the Duke study, “Correlation Between Changes in Total Blood Volume and Measures of Congestion During Heart Failure Hospitalization,” which revealed that the following commonly used proxy markers believed to be useful for volume care did not, in fact, correlate with intravascular volume:

Urine output

Weight change

Biomarkers CA-125, NT–proBNP



“This research from Duke adds to the substantial body of evidence of the unique value of BVA and reinforces the urgent need for precision in managing congestion in heart failure,” said John L. Jefferies, MD, MBA, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Daxor Corporation. “Traditional methods often mislead, relying on indirect markers that do not accurately reflect true blood volume status. BVA provides the clarity clinicians need to make informed decisions, optimize treatment, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

About ACC

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) envisions a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. We believe in the power of community. With more than 56,000 members worldwide spanning the entire cardiovascular team, we serve as the professional home for clinicians and researchers seeking the latest science, research, and education. United with our members, chapters, and global cardiovascular partners, we are focused on transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. For more information visit https://www.acc.org/.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor’s mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

