Daxor Broadens Outpatient Footprint with Initiation of ezBVA Lab Diagnostic Services in Kansas

Commercial Momentum Accelerates as Health System Adopts Turnkey Blood Volume Analysis via CLIA-Certified Send-Out Model

OAK RIDGE, TN, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced the launch of a new outpatient Blood Volume Analysis (BVA™) program at a leading healthcare facility in eastern Kansas. This initiative expands Daxor’s presence in Midwestern outpatient care, giving regional clinicians direct access to objective volume metrics.

The launch leverages Daxor’s turnkey ezBVA Lab send-out model, enabling outpatient practices to obtain 98% accurate, quantitative blood volume measurements within 24 hours—with zero capital equipment or dedicated lab infrastructure required. By directly measuring total blood, plasma, and red cell volume, clinicians can replace subjective fluid estimation with precise, data-backed decongestion strategies that optimize patient outcomes and prevent readmissions through existing reimbursement structures.

Executive Commentary

“Expanding access to outpatient precision diagnostics is critical to breaking the costly cycle of readmissions. Our turnkey ezBVA Lab service eliminates capital and logistical hurdles, allowing high-volume cardiology centers to seamlessly integrate individualized decongestion care that improves outcomes while lowering overall system costs.”

— Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor Corporation

“Relying on clinical estimates for fluid management routinely leaves subclinical hypervolemia unaddressed or leads to over-diuresis. BVA delivers diagnostic accuracy, giving physicians the objective clarity needed to fine-tune therapies, safeguard renal function, and improve opportunities to keep patients safely out of the hospital.”

— John L. Jefferies, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Daxor Corporation

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com|www.coreir.com