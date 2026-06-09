David B. Stewart Sr., M.D., Named Chief of Surgery at City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago

Nationally Recognized Colorectal Surgeon to Guide Next Phase of Surgical Excellence for Chicago Area Cancer Care Leader

CHICAGO , June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope® Cancer Center Chicago, part of a national leader in cancer care, research and innovation, has appointed David B. Stewart Sr., M.D., M.H.A., F.A.C.S., F.A.S.C.R.S., as chief of surgery and medical director of surgical operations for its Illinois locations. In his role, Dr. Stewart will focus on expanding access to advanced surgical techniques and clinical research in the Chicago region, as well as in advancing care delivery models that optimize patient outcomes and quality of life.

"Dr. Stewart's depth of expertise and experience across nationally recognized healthcare organizations will further strengthen our high-performing, multidisciplinary surgical oncology program," said Pete Govorchin, president of City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago. "Under his leadership, we will expand access to advanced surgical options while deepening the integration of clinical research into care. This ensures our patients will continue to benefit from the most innovative lifesaving techniques and treatments locally."

Dr. Stewart is a board-certified, fellowship-trained colorectal surgeon with more than two decades of experience and expertise in minimally invasive and robotic techniques. In his practice, he takes a patient-centered approach that prioritizes quality of life and patients' individual goals, including organ-preserving surgery when appropriate.

An accomplished clinician-scientist, Dr. Stewart has an extensive portfolio of research and national leadership contributions. He is a National Institutes of Health (NIH)- and National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded investigator in Clostridioides difficile infection and serves as a site reviewer for the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer and the Commission on Cancer. He also serves as an examiner for both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery.

"City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago's unique focus and singular commitment to cancer care sets it apart from other hospitals in not just Illinois, but across the nation," said Dr. Stewart. "I'm proud to join City of Hope's team of highly specialized surgeons with a fundamental understanding of cancer biology and care delivery. Together, we will continue to enhance the patient experience while delivering high-quality, comprehensive cancer care to those in the Chicagoland and Milwaukee areas as well as across the Midwest."

Dr. Stewart earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine, completed his general surgery residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and fellowship training at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He holds a master's degree in health administration from Southern Illinois University. Prior to joining City of Hope, he served as division chief of general surgery at Southern Illinois University.

About City of Hope



City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation's top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope's uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago