Datacise by MMS Wins 2025 Data Breakthrough Award for Best Data Science Solution

CANTON, Mich. (April 3, 2025) — MMS, an award-winning, data-focused Contract Research Organization (CRO), today announces that its innovative Datacise® platform has been named the Overall Data Science Solution of the Year in the 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards. Datacise is an innovative, cloud-based technology platform that enables biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to more efficiently curate, analyze, and visualize clinical and real-world data to accelerate decision-making.

The mission of the Data Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of organizations driving technological advances across industry sectors. The program’s independent judging panel evaluates entries based on criteria such as innovation, performance, user experience, functionality, market impact, and value.

"Earning this award is a tremendous honor for MMS and a clear recognition of the innovative power behind Datacise,” said Mohamad Zahreddine, Chief Information Officer (CIO), MMS. "The vision of our team is paying off through our commitment to delivering advanced, data-driven solutions that address some of the most complex challenges in drug development, including reducing time-to-market, scaling for escalating data volume and variety, and breaking down operational silos.”

Driving Innovation in Data Science with Datacise

Integrated with full-service biometrics solutions at MMS, Datacise equips sponsors with powerful tools that accelerate time to insights, streamline decision-making, and boost productivity across the clinical trial life cycle. Key capabilities of the platform include:

· Accelerated Access to Top-Line Data: Significantly reduces the wait time for preliminary clinical trial results, allowing pharmaceutical companies to act quickly on emerging evidence.

· Operational Reporting and Streamlined Oversight: Interactive data visualizations allow project team users, including CRAs, to assess clinical trial progress and data quality, respond to issues quickly, and maintain regulatory compliance.

· Real-Time Data Views for Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs): Provides safety signal evaluation data the same day, eliminating the need for weeks or months of manual statistical programming.

· Enhanced Diversity Planning: Uses geospatial mapping to support the inclusion of diverse patient populations, ensuring clinical trials are both relevant and regulatory compliant.

· Improved Trial Adaptability: Supports strategic adjustments mid-study based on early insights, reducing uncertainty and optimizing study outcomes.

“Datacise brings clarity and control to the entire clinical data journey, enhancing efficiency, and empowering teams to move faster with greater confidence,” said Chris Schoonmaker, a statistician by training and Chief Operating Officer at MMS. “This recognition affirms the value of bringing together focused clinical biometrics services with powerful technology, as well as the combined impact on accelerating drug development.”

The MMS team will be available to discuss the power of Datacise at upcoming conferences including SCDM EMEA in Brussels, Belgium on April 9-11, 2025, and OCT East Coast, King of Prussia, USA on May 20-21, 2025. To arrange a meeting, visit https://mmsholdings.com/contact/. Or, for more information about Datacise and technology-enabled biometrics solutions from MMS, visit www.mmsholdings.com/datacise.

