Data Demonstrating Unique Benefits of Sotagliflozin in Diverse Patient Populations will be Presented at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Society and American Heart Association’s Sessions 2025 in New Orleans

Study results further differentiate sotagliflozin from SGLT inhibitors and cardiac myosin inhibitors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that data from three studies of sotagliflozin will be presented during upcoming medical meetings. Two studies will be presented at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, being held November 7-10 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and online, while the third study will be presented at the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Society (HCMS) Scientific Sessions, which this year is conducting its conference at AHA’s Scientific Sessions.

“We believe that these presentations will further position sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT 1 and 2 inhibitior, as a class of medication different from any other on the market,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer. “As additional data is presented at December’s CVCT 2025 and beyond, we expect to build on the compelling findings being presented at HCMS and AHA.”

Details of the three presentations are as follows:



Dual SGLT1 and 2 Inhibition with Sotagliflozin Ameliorates Adverse Cardiac Remodeling and Diastolic Dysfunction in Mice with HCM Due to Tropomyosin E180E Mutation -- an oral presentation Friday, November 7 th , 3:00 - 3:10 p.m. CT, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center R02-R03, presented by Fuzhong Qin, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston, MA.





an oral presentation Friday, November 7 , 3:00 - 3:10 p.m. CT, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center R02-R03, presented by Fuzhong Qin, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston, MA. SOTA-P-CARDIA: A Randomized Trial of Sotagliflozin in HFpEF patients without diabetes -- an oral presentation at a Late-breaking Science Session on Saturday, November 8 th , 2:20 - 2:28 p.m. CT, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Room 211-213, presented by Juan Jose Badimon, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Atherothrombosis Research Unit at the Cardiovascular Institute, The Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY.





-- an oral presentation at a Late-breaking Science Session on Saturday, November 8 , 2:20 - 2:28 p.m. CT, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Room 211-213, presented by Juan Jose Badimon, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Atherothrombosis Research Unit at the Cardiovascular Institute, The Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY. Effects of major adverse cardiovascular events in persons treated with sotagliflozin: Prespecified pooled analyses of the Phase 3 type 2 diabetes program -- a poster presentation Saturday, November 8th, 2:30 - 3:30p.m. CT, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Clinical Science Zone #2, presented by Darren K. McGuire, M.D., M.H.Sc., Professor of Internal Medicine, Division of Cardiology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX.



About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients. Sotagliflozin is also currently under investigation for another cardiac condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).



About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, HCM, obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

