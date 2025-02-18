Danish Quantum Computing and TechBio company Kvantify appoints Dr. Jörg Weiser as new Chairman

● Strengthening its board with a renowned international profile, underscoring company’s ambition to revolutionize Life Sciences through novel drug discovery algorithms and quantum computing.

● Kvantify is pioneering the integration of quantum computing and software solutions for drug discovery, aiming to accelerate the development of new medicines.

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 18, 2025: In a significant move for the European quantum industry, Danish company Kvantify has announced the appointment of Dr. Jörg Weiser as its new Chairman, bolstering its global experience and technical expertise. This appointment underscores the company’s ambition to revolutionize Life Sciences through novel drug discovery algorithms and quantum computing.

With his strong background in molecular design and extensive experience building global businesses, Dr. Jörg Weiser brings a unique combination of scientific and technical expertise as well as strategic insight to Kvantify. His appointment strengthens the company’s position as a leader in the space of quantum computing and drug discovery technology.

Dr. Jörg Weiser, trained as a chemist in four countries, served as Managing Director at Schrödinger, a global leader in molecular design, for 20 years. During this time, he successfully established and grew the company’s presence in Europe, India and China, showcasing his ability to foster technology leadership in complex and diverse environments.

“I am deeply impressed by the work I’ve seen at Kvantify - from their innovative use of quantum computers and novel approaches to Life Sciences technology to their exceptionally talented team. I firmly believe that Kvantify has the potential to revolutionize the Life Sciences industry. With Kvantify, Denmark is establishing itself as a European hub of expertise in quantum computing, and I am excited to be part of this journey,” says Dr. Jörg Weiser, who officially assumed the role of Chairman as of January 2025.

Groundbreaking drug discovery technology for the Life Sciences industry

Kvantify is pioneering the integration of quantum computing and software solutions for drug discovery, aiming to accelerate the development of new medicines. The Kvantify platform, launched last year, enables biotech and pharmaceutical companies to better calculate and understand key properties that make drug candidates promising, with significant time and resource savings.

“On behalf of our founders, we are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Jörg Weiser as our Chairman. His experience and insights have already made a tremendous impact, and we look forward to building on our shared vision of harnessing the potential of quantum computing to make a difference in the Life Sciences industry,” says CEO and Co-founder Hans Henrik Knudsen.

UN’s 2025 International Year of Quantum Science and Technology

Dr. Jörg Weiser’s appointment comes at a time when quantum computing is in the global spotlight as part of the UN’s International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. This focus presents a unique opportunity for Kvantify to solidify its role as a pioneer in the field and demonstrate how quantum technology can transform one of the world’s most research-intensive industries.

Dr. Jörg Weiser joins a board of seven other members, including Kvantify’s three founders and representatives from the company’s four largest investors: 2Degrees, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, 2xN, and Dreamcraft.

About Kvantify

Kvantify is a leading Danish Quantum Computing and TechBio company, with a vision to revolutionize the Life Sciences industry through novel drug discovery algorithms. The company leverages both classical and quantum computing to deliver its innovative products and services globally.

With approximately 60 employees and offices in Copenhagen, Aarhus, and London, Kvantify was founded in 2022 with a vision of combining advanced technology with practical applications in Life Sciences.

