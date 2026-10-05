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Damora Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 2, 2026

October 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Damora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMRA) (“Damora”), a biotechnology company working to fundamentally redefine care for patients with blood disorders, today announced that it granted equity awards to five newly-hired, non-executive employees on October 1, 2026. The inducement grants were approved by Damora’s independent Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors and were made as material inducements to such individuals’ acceptance of employment with Damora in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grants consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 144,400 Damora ordinary shares with a 10-year term and an exercise price of $21.28 per share. All of the options vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the employees’ start date and in equal monthly installments for the following 36 months. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of an option award agreement.

About Damora Therapeutics

Damora Therapeutics is an innovative biotechnology company that aims to fundamentally redefine care for people with hematologic disorders. We are advancing a new generation of biologics to treat mutant calreticulin-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms, including essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, where there is significant medical need for disease-modifying treatments. With multiple programs with best-in-class potential on track to enter clinical development in 2026, our goal is to rapidly bring forward optimized therapies with broad mutation coverage and exceptional convenience to dramatically improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.damoratx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jim Baker
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Investors: investors@damoratx.com 
Media: media@damoratx.com


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