Daiichi Sankyo Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased 19.7% to 1.167 trillion yen year-over-year driven by Enhertu ® and Datroway ®

and Datroway Fiscal year 2026 guidance for revenue and operating profit remains unchanged

Earnings call to take place on Friday, October 30 at 5:30 pm Japan Standard Time

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending September 30, 2026.

“Strong revenue growth continues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, driven by Enhertu and Datroway. These medicines have received nine new approvals across multiple indications since last quarter, including same day breast cancer approvals in Japan and China, which will allow us to bring these medicines to more patients,” said Hiroyuki Okuzawa, President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo. “We also continue to explore novel combination strategies to deliver greater benefits to more patients through our DXd antibody drug conjugates as demonstrated by our new clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Datroway with ivonescimab.”

Q2 FY2026 Results

Global revenue increased 19.7% year-over-year to 1.167 trillion yen, driven by the company’s global oncology medicines. Operating profit increased 34.4% year-over-year to 193.8 billion yen.

Global revenue was driven by Enhertu® and Datroway®, the company's two lead antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Enhertu revenue, including milestone payments, was 500.0 billion yen, a 51.4% increase year-over-year. Datroway revenue, including milestone payments, was 54.4 billion yen, a 161.6% increase year-over-year.

Revenue from the Oncology Business in the U.S., Europe and Canada was 422.6 billion yen, a year-over-year increase of 54.8%, with revenue driven by Enhertu and Datroway. Japan Business was 232.7 billion yen, a year-over-year decrease of 6.9%, with revenue driven by Lixiana®, Tarlige®, Enhertu and Pralia®. ASCA (Asia, South and Central America) Business revenue was 142.5 billion yen, a 20.9% year-over-year increase, driven by Enhertu. European Union (EU) Specialty Business revenue was 149.2 billion yen, a 9.1% year-over-year increase, driven by Lixiana and Nilemdo®/Nustendi®.

Full fiscal year 2026 guidance remains unchanged. Global revenue is anticipated to reach 2.34 trillion yen with an operating profit of 320.0 billion yen.

Further details on financial performance can be found in the Financial Results Presentation Material. Daiichi Sankyo will host an investor and media conference call and webcast to discuss Q2 FY2026 results on Friday, October 30 at 5:30 pm Japan Standard Time.

Q2 FY2026 and Recent Portfolio / Pipeline Highlights

Daiichi Sankyo continued to advance its portfolio and pipeline with several milestones across its oncology portfolio, demonstrating momentum towards its goal of launching 20 new indications across five medicines by 2030.

Eight additional breast cancer approvals for Enhertu and Datroway were received in China, the EU and Japan since Q1 FY2026. These approvals included Enhertu in combination with pertuzumab for the first-line treatment of patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer based on DESTINY-Breast09 and Datroway for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy based on TROPION-Breast02. Additional approvals of Enhertu in the adjuvant setting of HER2 positive early breast cancer based on DESTINY-Breast05 were received in China and the EU.

Enhertu also was approved for a tumor agnostic indication in China based on four phase 2 trials, including DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-CRC02 and DESTINY-PanTumor03.

Data from DESTINY-Lung04 were presented during Presidential Symposium 2 at the IASLC 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer, which showed Enhertu demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus global standard of care (platinum-pemetrexed doublet chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab) as a first-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic HER2 mutant non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results will be shared with global regulatory authorities for a potential new indication for Enhertu in this lung cancer setting.

The Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval in the U.S. for ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) was voluntarily withdrawn. Patient enrollment is near completion in the IDeate-Lung02 phase 3 trial, where these results may support the potential global submissions of ifinatamab deruxtecan for relapsed ES-SCLC.

Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Summit Therapeutics Inc. to evaluate Datroway in combination with ivonescimab across multiple tumor types including lung and breast cancers. The companies intend to begin the collaboration with a phase 3 trial in first-line TNBC. Separately, the TROPION-Urothelial04 phase 3 trial evaluating Datroway as an adjuvant combination treatment in patients with muscle invasive urothelial cancer was initiated.

Medicine Indication Q2 FY2026 and Recent Portfolio Updates Enhertu Breast Enhertu Approved in the EU as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients with Residual Disease After Neoadjuvant Treatment for HER2 Positive Early Breast Cancer ( October 2026

Enhertu Approved in China as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients with Residual Disease After Neoadjuvant Treatment for HER2 Positive Early Breast Cancer ( October 2026

Enhertu and Datroway Approved in Japan for Two New First-Line Indications for Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer ( September 2026

Enhertu Plus Pertuzumab Approved in the EU as First New Regimen in More than a Decade for First-Line Treatment of Patients with HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer ( September 2026

Enhertu Plus Pertuzumab Approved in China as First-Line Treatment for Patients with HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer ( August 2026 Lung Enhertu Demonstrated a Median Progression-Free Survival of 14.3 Months as First-Line Therapy in Patients with HER2 Mutant Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in DESTINY-Lung04 Phase 3 Trial ( September 2026 Tumor Agnostic Enhertu Approved in China as First and Only Tumor Agnostic HER2 Directed Medicine and Antibody Drug Conjugate for Previously Treated Patients with HER2 Positive Metastatic Solid Tumors ( October 2026 Datroway Breast and Lung Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca Enter into Clinical Trial Collaboration with Summit Therapeutics to Evaluate Datroway in Combination with Ivonescimab Across Multiple Tumor Types ( October 2026 Breast Datroway Approved in China as First and Only TROP2 Directed Antibody Drug Conjugate with Overall Survival Benefit for Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer Who Are Not Candidates for PD 1/PD-L1 Inhibitor Therapy ( October 2026

Enhertu and Datroway Approved in Japan for Two New First-Line Indications for Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer ( September 2026

Datroway Approved in the EU as Only TROP2 Directed Medicine with Overall Survival Benefit for the First-Line Treatment of Patients with Metastatic TNBC Who Are Not Candidates for Immunotherapy ( July 2026 Datroway Urothelial TROPION-Urothelial04 Phase 3 Trial of Datroway Initiated as Adjuvant Therapy in Patients with High-Risk Muscle Invasive Urothelial Cancer ( August 2026 I-DXd Lung Ifinatamab Deruxtecan Biologics License Application for Certain Patients with Previously Treated Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Voluntarily Withdrawn ( September 2026

Corporate Highlights

Daiichi Sankyo appointed Ken Keller to the newly created role of Chief Commercialization Officer effective April 1, 2027, where he will be responsible for accelerating further growth of the company’s oncology and specialty medicine business through a new globally integrated Commercialization Unit.

Daiichi Sankyo received a favorable judgment from the Tokyo District Court dismissing all damage claims filed by Northern TK Venture (NTK).

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) is a global healthcare company committed to being a trusted healthcare innovator, contributing to the enrichment of quality of life around the world through its strengths in science and technology. At Daiichi Sankyo, we believe progress depends on asking more of science, challenging assumptions and pursuing better answers. Progress like this is built by people who never stop learning, questioning and pushing what's possible. Together, we work to bring new breakthrough medicines within reach for patients and help shape what comes next in oncology and beyond. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management strategies and plans, financial forecasts, future projections and policies, and R&D information that Daiichi Sankyo discloses in this material are all classified as Daiichi Sankyo’s future prospects. These forward-looking statements, including words such as “advance,” “anticipate,” “favorable,” “goal,” “momentum,” and “progress” were determined by Daiichi Sankyo based on information obtained as of today with certain assumptions, premises and future forecasts, and thus, there are various inherent risks as well as uncertainties involved. As such, please note that actual results of Daiichi Sankyo may diverge materially from the outlook of Daiichi Sankyo or the content of this material. Furthermore, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements in this material will be realized. Regardless of the actual results or facts, Daiichi Sankyo is not obliged and does not have in its policy the duty to update the content of this material from the date of this material onward.

Some of the compounds under discussion are investigational agents and are not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency worldwide as a treatment for indications under investigation. Efficacy and safety have not been established in areas under investigation. There are no guarantees that these compounds will become commercially available in indications under investigation.

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