Cytrellis Strengthens Leadership Team in Support of Accelerated Commercial Growth of ellacor® Platform

WOBURN, Mass., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytrellis Biosystems Inc., a medical technology company specializing in novel aesthetic solutions, today announced the appointment of Karyn Siemasko, Ph.D., as Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs; Sarah Brice, RN, BSN, as Vice President of Commercial Strategy; and Oliver Bennett as Chief Business Officer and General Counsel.

These senior leaders highlight Cytrellis’ commitment to clinical innovation, commercial excellence, and scalable growth. They bring extensive experience in aesthetics and life sciences and will play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of ellacor® with Micro-Coring® and expanding Cytrellis’ market presence.

“Over the past six months, Cytrellis has achieved significant milestones that underscore our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Dr. Denise Dajles, President and CEO of Cytrellis. “We’ve successfully upgraded our entire customer base to the ellacor 2.0 platform, enhancing both provider and patient experience. Our commercial and clinical teams have been strengthened to better support our growing network of providers. Operational efficiencies have helped streamline our processes, and we’ve actively advanced research into new indications, with findings we anticipate publishing soon.”

“Karyn, Sarah, and Oliver bring a rare combination of scientific rigor, commercial savvy, management expertise, and passion for patient care,” Dajles continued. “As Cytrellis enters its next phase of growth, their leadership will help us scale strategically while remaining grounded in our mission to deliver transformative outcomes for patients and providers.”

Dr. Karyn Siemasko brings over 20 years of experience in medical affairs and scientific strategy, including senior leadership roles at Merz Aesthetics, Santen, Kythera, and Allergan. Most recently, she served as Associate Vice President of Strategic Research and Global Medical Affairs at Merz. She holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from the Rush University in Chicago and a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Chicago. Karyn will lead Cytrellis’ clinical and medical affairs strategy, collaborating closely with key opinion leaders (KOLs) to shape best practices and support clinical data generation.

Sarah Brice, RN, BSN, has 15 years of leadership experience in medical device sales and marketing, including roles at GAINSWave, Cutera, and MPMG Brands. A registered nurse with hands-on experience in women’s health and aesthetics, she brings strong expertise in strategic planning, team building, and customer relationship development. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. As Vice President of Commercial Strategy, she will guide sales execution and market expansion initiatives.

Oliver Bennett brings over 20 years of experience driving profitable growth through organic and inorganic pathways. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal, Compliance, and Corporate Development Officer at Sientra, Inc., where he led cross-functional initiatives that strengthened the company’s strategic position and expanded its total addressable market by a factor of three. Prior to that, he held various roles in nationally and internationally renowned law firms. He received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from Griffith University in Australia and holds an LLM from Harvard Law School, where he was also a Fulbright Scholar. At Cytrellis, he will lead the development of the Company’s finance, legal and HR functions and will help shape the company’s product and market expansion strategy.

Cytrellis is the developer of ellacor® with Micro-Coring®, the first and only FDA-cleared minimally invasive, in-office procedure to remove sagging skin and treat wrinkles without surgery or thermal energy. Since its launch in 2022, more than 10,000 procedures have been performed at over 250 practices nationwide. In late 2024, the Company launched the next generation of ellacor, offering updated protocols and user-friendly technology for enhanced patient and provider satisfaction.

Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, the pioneering ellacor system works on a micro-scale to target moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face. Developed by Dr. William Austen, Jr, chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Chief of Burn Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Dr. Rox Anderson, the Lancer Endowed Chair in Dermatology and Director of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at MGH, Micro-Coring is a proprietary technology that removes skin surface area and stimulates the body’s natural healing process. It uses hollow needles to remove micro-cores of dermal and epidermal tissue without surgery, thermal energy or evidence of scarring. ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology is indicated for use by qualified medical professionals in adults aged 22 years or older, with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information, visit www.ellacor.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems



Cytrellis Biosystems is a medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class aesthetic devices. Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Cytrellis manufactures ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology, a novel, proprietary technology that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. For more information, visit www.cytrellis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

