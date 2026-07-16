Cytovance Biologics Expands Process Development Services with Perfusion Capabilities

New upstream perfusion capabilities strengthen Cytovance’s ability to support next-generation biologics development with great flexibility, productivity, and process optimization

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cytovance Biologics, a leading US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the expansion of its upstream process development offerings with the addition of perfusion capabilities.

The new capability provides biopharmaceutical companies with an additional process development option alongside traditional fed-batch manufacturing, enabling Cytovance to better support programs requiring higher productivity, extended cell culture durations, and enhanced process flexibility during biologics development.

"Our goal is to continue expanding the technologies and expertise available to clients as the industry evolves," said Fuad Haddadin, Ph.D., Head of Research & Development at Cytovance Biologics. "By integrating perfusion into our development platform, we're giving sponsors greater flexibility while positioning Cytovance to support the future of biologics manufacturing."

Unlike traditional fed-batch processes, perfusion continuously replenishes fresh media while removing spent media, allowing cell cultures to remain healthy and productive for significantly longer periods. The approach can improve productivity, maintain more consistent culture conditions, and reduce the accumulation of metabolic byproducts that may impact product quality.

The addition of perfusion capabilities enables Cytovance to support clients evaluating different upstream manufacturing strategies for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and other biologic modalities, particularly during early process development.

"Perfusion is not intended to replace fed-batch manufacturing; it's another tool that allows us to develop the right process for each client's program," said Charles Oluremi Solanke, Senior Scientist, Upstream Process Development at Cytovance Biologics. "By expanding our expertise in both approaches, we're able to help companies optimize productivity, improve process consistency, and prepare programs for long-term manufacturing success."

This latest investment builds on Cytovance's recent expansion of in-house cell line development and formulation development services, further strengthening its integrated CDMO offering and simplifying the development journey for biopharmaceutical innovators.

For more information about Cytovance Biologics, visit www.cytovance.com.

About Cytovance:

Cytovance Biologics is an established large molecule CDMO that is large enough to support you at every stage and small enough to stay agile, providing your program with the care it deserves. For 20 years, Team Cytovance has offered flexibility and ingenuity across a full range of integrated services, supporting mammalian- and microbial-derived products on their journey from molecule to commercial manufacturing.

Follow us on LinkedIn: @Cytovance Biologics

Emily Steinhauer

esteinhauer@cglife.com