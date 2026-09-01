CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Fireside Chat: 2:15 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Fireside Chat: 10:20 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Fireside Chat: 1:50 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at www.cytomx.com. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked PROBODY® therapeutics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), cytokines and T-cell engagers. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (Varseta-M; CX-2051) and CX-801. Varseta-M is a masked, conditionally activated ADC armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload and directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). EpCAM is a highly expressed tumor antigen that has previously been undruggable due to expression on normal tissues. Varseta-M is designed to open a therapeutic window for this high potential target and is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Varseta-M was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CX-801 is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

Company Contact:

Chris Ogden

SVP, Chief Financial Officer

cogden@cytomx.com

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

Stephanie Ascher

stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com



Media Contact:

Precision AQ

Colleen Ketchum

colleen.ketchum@precisionaq.com