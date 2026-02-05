SUBSCRIBE
CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming February 2026 Conferences

February 4, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in February.

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026
Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Fireside Chat: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

World ADC London 2026
Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Presentation: 5:00 p.m. GMT
Location: London, UK

Additional information can be found on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at www.cytomx.com.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (formerly CX-2051) and CX-801. Varseta-M is a masked, conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload and was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. EpCAM is a highly expressed but previously undruggable tumor antigen due to expression on normal tissues. Varseta-M is designed to open a therapeutic window for this high potential target and deliver meaningful anti-cancer activity in solid tumors, including CRC. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Company Contact:
Chris Ogden
SVP, Chief Financial Officer
cogden@cytomx.com

Investor Contact:
Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:
Precision AQ
Colleen Ketchum
colleen.ketchum@precisionaq.com


