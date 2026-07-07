Cyllene Therapeutics Raises €33 Million Series C

Financing co-led by GordonMD Global Investments and Merck Ventures B.V. (an affiliate of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany) with participation from new and existing investors

Company Rebrands from EG 427 to Cyllene Therapeutics

PARIS & BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyllene Therapeutics (“Cyllene”), formerly known as EG 427, today announced the closing of a €33 million Series C financing round co-led by GordonMD Global Investments® LP (“GordonMD”) and Merck Ventures B.V., an affiliate of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, as well as T. Andera Partners SAS, Bpifrance Investissement through its InnoBio 3 Fund, L.P., and Lamond Ventures LLC also participated in the round.

Proceeds will advance the clinical development of EG110A, Cyllene’s lead DNA medicine candidate for severe neurogenic bladder conditions and expand the company’s proprietary HERMES non-replicating HSV-1 platform. Concurrent with the financing, the company rebranded from EG 427 to Cyllene Therapeutics — a name that honors the mythical birthplace of Hermes and the platform that defines it.

GordonMD, whose strategy focuses on identifying transformative biopharma therapies with the potential to redefine standard of care, selected Cyllene as a portfolio cornerstone based on EG110A’s early clinical signal and the versatility of the HERMES platform. “The preliminary clinical results of EG110A support the application of precision therapeutics within neuro-urology,” said Craig Gordon, MD, Founder, CEO and CIO, GordonMD. “With this funding, Cyllene is positioned for global expansion into major neurological indications including pain and migraine.”

“This financing marks a defining moment as we advance EG110A toward later-stage development and broaden our HERMES pipeline,” said Philippe Chambon, MD, PhD, CEO of Cyllene. “Early data support our belief that localized DNA medicines can deliver durable efficacy with a strong safety profile in chronic neurological diseases.”

In ongoing studies, EG110A has demonstrated substantial and sustained reductions in urinary incontinence episodes for at least nine months post-treatment in patients with spinal cord injury-related NDO. Cyllene plans a Phase 2b/3 study in 2027 and intends to expand into overactive bladder and additional neurological indications.

About GordonMD Global Investments

GordonMD Global Investments LP was founded in 2021 by Craig Gordon, MD, a licensed physician with 15+ years of buy-side experience managing global biopharmaceutical portfolios. The firm manages private funds and a public fund, each focused on differentiated investment opportunities in biopharmaceutical companies primarily located in the U.S., Europe and Japan. GordonMD's investment approach combines first-hand medical knowledge with rigorous bottom-up analysis to identify prospective investments with the greatest growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.gordonmdglobalinvestment.com.

About Cyllene Therapeutics

Cyllene Therapeutics is the global leader in non-replicating HSV-1 vector technology in neurology. Its HERMES platform delivers targeted neurotherapeutics to treat diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system. EG110A is being developed for multiple severe bladder diseases with the potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY FUND OR SECURITY.

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