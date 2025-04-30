Curi Bio and Cook MyoSite Announce Strategic Partnership

Curi Bio and Cook MyoSite Announce Strategic Scientific Collaboration to Advance Translational Human Muscle Disease Models

SEATTLE & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BioTech--Curi Bio, the global leader in human 3D engineered tissue platforms, and Cook MyoSite, a pioneer in the development of skeletal muscle-based therapies, today announced a strategic partnership to develop advanced, predictive human engineered tissue models aimed at addressing muscle-related diseases and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes.

Through this collaboration, Curi Bio will integrate its versatile Mantarray 3D tissue engineering platform—compatible with diverse biological models and assays delivering clinically relevant functional outputs—with primary human myoblasts and fibro-adipogenic progenitor cells (FAPs) provided by Cook MyoSite. This integration will produce sophisticated, physiologically relevant tissue models, bridging critical research gaps in conditions such as sarcopenia (age-related muscle atrophy), diabetes, obesity, neuromuscular disorders, and diseases responsive to GLP-1 therapies.

“Cook MyoSite's high-quality primary myoblasts and FAPs work wonderfully in our Mantarray system," said Greg Luerman, VP of Research & Partnerships at Curi Bio. "By combining these primary cells into advanced 3D tissue models, we're unlocking novel opportunities to study diseases of muscle, metabolism, and aging that traditional 2D systems and animal models cannot effectively replicate. This collaboration directly benefits our shared customers and accelerates therapeutic advancements for patients.”

Ryan Pruchnic, Cook MyoSite Managing Vice President, added, "Cook MyoSite brings over two decades of expertise in the field of human primary skeletal muscle cell research. By integrating this expertise and our substantial bank of donor material with Curi Bio’s innovative tissue engineering platforms, we’re well-positioned to develop powerful tools that will improve preclinical drug screening and disease modeling."

The advanced human primary tissue models resulting from this collaboration are commercially available immediately and offer unique capabilities:

Translational data not available in traditional animal models or 2D myoblast models.

Accelerated drug discovery timelines through early identification of potential efficacy and safety concerns.

Enhanced insights into the mechanisms underlying metabolic diseases, including diabetes and obesity, and age-related muscle diseases, fueling innovative therapeutic research.

This strategic partnership positions both Curi Bio and Cook MyoSite at the forefront of translational muscle and metabolic science, significantly strengthening the R&D landscape with next-generation platforms that promise to revolutionize the study and treatment of these diseases.

About Curi Bio

Curi Bio unlocks novel workflows and delivers functional human data to inform biopharmaceutical R&D decision making. Through an integrated platform featuring advanced 3D tissue models of disease, biosystems enabling clinically relevant functional analyses, and advanced automated data analysis, Curi Bio blends functional and analytical assessments for drug safety, efficacy, and potency. By offering leading global pharmaceutical end users an integrated preclinical platform along with highly predictive human stem cell tissue models to generate clinically-relevant data, Curi Bio is bridging the gap between preclinical R&D and clinical outcomes, accelerating the discovery and development of safer, more effective medicines. For more information, please visit www.curibio.com.

About Cook MyoSite

In 2002, Cook MyoSite, Incorporated was formed to guide the Cook Group organization into the expanding world of cellular technologies. Today, Cook MyoSite is dedicated to the development and subsequent commercialization of technology related to the collection, selection, and expansion of human skeletal muscle cells for the treatment of various disorders. Learn more at www.CookMyoSite.com and www.CookGroup.com.

