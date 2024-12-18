Cure Rare Disease Appoints Brittany Stineman as Chief Advancement Officer

WOODBRIDGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit biotechnology organization dedicated to advancing treatments for neglected rare and genetic diseases, is proud to announce Brittany Stineman as its new Chief Advancement Officer, effective January 2025.









As a mother who faced the unimaginable journey of navigating her son’s rare disease, Stineman has turned her personal tragedy into a mission to transform the lives of others. Her relentless advocacy, fundraising, and drive to find solutions led to the development of a gene therapy that reached FDA-approved clinical trials. Now, she is bringing that same passion and urgency to Cure Rare Disease.

“I am deeply honored to join Cure Rare Disease and continue moving science forward for families impacted by rare diseases,” said Stineman. “Having navigated these challenges personally, I understand the importance of collaboration, innovation, and community support. Time is not on our side for these families, and I look forward to driving initiatives that will secure critical funding and deliver potentially life-saving treatments to those who need them most.”

Stineman’s appointment comes at a critical time for Cure Rare Disease as it prepares to advance several ultra-rare disease therapies into the clinic. Her proven ability to mobilize resources and inspire action will be instrumental in enabling and accelerating the organization’s mission to develop cutting-edge therapies for patients with rare and genetic conditions.

“Brittany’s story is a testament to the power of hope, resilience, and action,” said Richard Horgan, CEO of Cure Rare Disease. “She understands firsthand the desperation families feel when facing rare diseases without viable treatments. Her leadership will not only amplify our efforts to advance therapies but also serve as the face of hope for families who are racing against time.”

In her role as Chief Advancement Officer, Stineman will lead efforts to grow grassroots campaigns, engage major donors, and forge partnerships with corporations to secure vital funding for research and treatment development.

About Cure Rare Disease:

Cure Rare Disease, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit biotechnology company based in Woodbridge, CT, is transforming possibilities for people with ultra-rare diseases by developing advanced therapeutics in time to save lives. Through a collaborative community of forward-thinking families, patients, scientists and supporters, Cure Rare Disease has enabled an ecosystem of innovation and discovery to overcome the obstacles inherent in existing models of medicine and to advance life-saving genetic technologies from research to the clinic. Learn more at www.cureraredisease.org.

