Curative Biotechnology Announces U.S. Patent Allowance Advancing Topical Metformin Platform for Retinal Degeneration

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) ("Curative" or the "Company"), a development-stage biomedical company advancing topical metformin-based ophthalmic therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/642,610, entitled "Druggable Target to Treat Retinal Degeneration."

The patent allowance strengthens Curative's growing intellectual property portfolio supporting a novel topical ophthalmic approach designed to treat retinal degeneration through metformin-based eye drops. The Company's lead development program is focused on intermediate- and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), while the underlying technology may also support future development in additional retinal diseases.

The U.S. Notice of Allowance follows the Company's previously announced Canadian Notice of Allowance, further expanding its growing global intellectual property portfolio. Curative is the exclusive worldwide licensee of this technology pursuant to a patent license agreement with the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The invention, developed under the leadership of Dr. Kapil Bharti and his team at the NEI, identifies a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of retinal degenerative diseases.

The allowed claims include methods directed to topical ophthalmic administration of metformin for the treatment of retinal degeneration, including Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), retinal pigment epithelium degeneration, and both Stargardt's disease and Stargardt's-like disease, utilizing pharmaceutical compositions formulated for topical ocular delivery as eye drops, further strengthening the Company's intellectual property protection for its lead metformin-based ophthalmology program.

Unlike many retinal therapies that require repeated intravitreal injections, Curative's development program is centered on a non-invasive topical ophthalmic formulation. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to deliver metformin to the posterior segment of the eye while leveraging growing scientific interest in metformin's potential neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and metabolic effects in retinal disease. If successfully developed through clinical studies, a topical therapy could represent an important addition to the retinal treatment landscape for physicians and patients.

"This U.S. patent allowance represents another important milestone in strengthening our intellectual property portfolio around our metformin-based ophthalmic therapies," said Paul Michaels, Executive Chairman of Curative Biotechnology. "Combined with our recently announced manufacturing agreement, our translational research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine, and our CRADA with the National Eye Institute supporting our planned first-in-human clinical study, this allowance further reinforces our strategy of advancing a differentiated ophthalmology platform for both human and veterinary applications."

The patent allowance further supports Curative's long-term strategy of developing differentiated therapies for retinal disease while expanding intellectual property around one of the Company's core technology platforms.

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About Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. is a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapeutic approaches for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease-modifying therapeutic drug candidates with an emphasis on rare disease indications. Curative currently maintains programs in degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro-oncology.

The Company's primary focus is its metformin-based ophthalmology platform, supported by a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and a growing global intellectual property portfolio. Its lead therapeutic candidate is a metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation being developed for the treatment of intermediate- and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Through strategic manufacturing, translational research, and intellectual property initiatives, the Company is also advancing complementary veterinary ophthalmology programs as part of its broader development strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated patent issuance, intellectual property protection, clinical and translational development activities, manufacturing, regulatory pathways, and the potential therapeutic applications of the Company's metformin-based ophthalmology platform. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include uncertainties relating to intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, clinical development outcomes, manufacturing, reliance on third-party collaborators, availability of capital, market acceptance, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Paul Michaels

Executive Chairman

Direct: 917-492-8855

Investor Relations

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (CUBT)

ir@curativebiotech.com