CTT Pharma’s CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTTH)

I wanted to issue this brief letter to share a few updates. To start, it’s important to note that there are no delays with the NIH or NSF grants. These grants were filed in advance of the January 6th deadline and as a result we are expecting answers in May possibly April. I also received notification that the review process for these grants will start in March. The NIH grant would allow Johns Hopkins University the ability to move forward with clinical trials of our smoke-free low dose dissolvable strip and allow CTT to create the first oral smoking cessation product in 40 years. Additionally, we added two people to the company to help with the NIH and NSF grants. They have extensive knowledge about our technology and have many years of experience with grants. I’m hopeful that the time is now for the government to step in and help us advance the fight against cigarette smoking as smoking kills over 8 million people around the world every year. The CDC states the following, “Cigarette smoking is a major public health concern, with over 16 million Americans living with a smoking related disease. Smoking harms nearly every organ of the body and is the leading preventable cause of disease, death, and disability in the United States causing more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States.” I spoke in October of 2024 at the FDA Headquarters in Maryland about Advancing Smoking Cessation Technology that was held by the FDA and NIH. I received a tremendous amount of positive feedback and look forward to speaking again about CTT in the near future. In April, I will do a conference call and will notify shareholders soon of a specific date.

