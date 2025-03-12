SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CTT Pharma’s CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

March 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTTH)

Dear Shareholders,

I wanted to issue this brief letter to share a few updates. To start, it’s important to note that there are no delays with the NIH or NSF grants. These grants were filed in advance of the January 6th deadline and as a result we are expecting answers in May possibly April. I also received notification that the review process for these grants will start in March. The NIH grant would allow Johns Hopkins University the ability to move forward with clinical trials of our smoke-free low dose dissolvable strip and allow CTT to create the first oral smoking cessation product in 40 years. Additionally, we added two people to the company to help with the NIH and NSF grants. They have extensive knowledge about our technology and have many years of experience with grants. I’m hopeful that the time is now for the government to step in and help us advance the fight against cigarette smoking as smoking kills over 8 million people around the world every year. The CDC states the following, “Cigarette smoking is a major public health concern, with over 16 million Americans living with a smoking related disease. Smoking harms nearly every organ of the body and is the leading preventable cause of disease, death, and disability in the United States causing more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States.” I spoke in October of 2024 at the FDA Headquarters in Maryland about Advancing Smoking Cessation Technology that was held by the FDA and NIH. I received a tremendous amount of positive feedback and look forward to speaking again about CTT in the near future. In April, I will do a conference call and will notify shareholders soon of a specific date.

Ryan Khouri, CEO of CTT Pharma

Contact Information:
CTT Pharma - 813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Florida Funding
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
A Conversation With Kevin Marks, CEO of Delphia
March 4, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative background
Deals
BridgeBio Oncology Takes Unexpected SPAC Track to Public Markets in $450M Deal
February 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Funding
Eikon Adds Nearly $351M to Conquer Phase III Development in Melanoma
February 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of the University of Pennsylvania
Business
Philadelphia’s Life Sciences Scene Making Its Mark
February 20, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel