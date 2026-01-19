Crosswalk Therapeutics Secures National MPS Society Grant to Address Unmet Skeletal Disease in Morquio A Syndrome

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosswalk Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has received a research grant from the National MPS Society to support early development of a next-generation enzyme-based therapeutic approach for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis IVA (MPS IVA), also known as Morquio A syndrome.

Morquio A syndrome is a rare, inherited disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme GALNS and is characterized by progressive skeletal and connective tissue disease. While enzyme replacement therapy is available, long-standing limitations in reaching bone and cartilage have constrained its impact on the aspects of disease that drive the greatest morbidity.

The funded research will support proof-of-concept studies for a fusion protein designed to improve both enzyme performance and delivery to disease-relevant tissues. The program is specifically focused on addressing limitations of existing enzyme therapies in skeletal tissues, which remain poorly served by current treatment approaches.

"Morquio A syndrome is a devastating condition with significant unmet need, particularly in skeletal disease," said Madhu Natarajan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Crosswalk Therapeutics. "This grant enables our team to pursue a fundamentally different approach to enzyme therapy, focused on improving enzyme design and tissue delivery, while leveraging modern computational approaches to shorten development timelines while maintaining a rigorous preclinical focus. We are grateful to the National MPS Society for their support and shared commitment to patient-focused research."

"Through our grant programs, we aim to support promising research that addresses unmet needs within the MPS community," said Scott Loiler, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of the National MPS Society. "This project reflects our commitment to advancing science that may inform future treatment strategies for individuals living with Morquio A syndrome."

While the initial focus of this work is MPS IVA, the underlying approach is designed to inform future programs in other lysosomal storage diseases where tissue access limits therapeutic effectiveness.

About Crosswalk Therapeutics

Crosswalk Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare disorders with significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.crosswalktx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

