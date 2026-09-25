CROSSJECT strengthens its governance for the industrial and commercial deployment phase

The Executive Board is expanded to five members: Olivier Lacombe, Didier Morin and Lionel Seltz join Patrick Alexandre and Isabelle Liebschutz

A leadership team covering the entire value chain: pharmaceutical development, industrial operations, quality and regulatory affairs, finance and corporate

CROSSJECT US strengthens its regulatory leadership with the appointment of David Pudwill as Vice President, Regulatory & Scientific Affairs

DIJON, FRANCE, September 25, 2026 – 07h30 (CEST) – CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext Growth: ALCJ), a Specialty Pharma company developing innovative solutions for emergency situations based on its proprietary ZENEO® needle-free auto-injector technology, today announces that its Supervisory Board, meeting on September 24, 2026, unanimously appointed Olivier Lacombe, Didier Morin and Lionel Seltz as members of the Executive Board. Their appointments are effective immediately, and their terms will expire on February 17, 2029.

“In 2025, the Board streamlined the Executive Board around a single priority: the registration of ZEPIZURE®. The priority now is to industrialise and deliver. We are therefore expanding the Executive Board so that the key skills for this new phase are represented where decisions are made. Drawn from the existing team, these three appointments give CROSSJECT a complete, experienced and immediately operational leadership,” said Philippe Monnot, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



The Executive Board of CROSSJECT now comprises Patrick Alexandre, Chairman, Isabelle Liebschutz, Quality and Regulatory Director and Qualified Person, Olivier Lacombe, Pharmaceutical Development Director, Didier Morin, Industrial Director, and Lionel Seltz, Chief Financial Officer. The three new members continue to exercise their current operational responsibilities.

A governance structure built for the execution phase

In February 2025, the Supervisory Board narrowed the Executive Board to two members in order to focus decision-making on the final stages of ZEPIZURE®’s registration with the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). As that work advances, CROSSJECT is preparing for a phase of a different nature: scaling up its industrial operations, preparing initial deliveries and building its commercial presence in the United States.

This phase simultaneously mobilises pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and supply chain, regulatory compliance and the Group’s financial structure. The expansion of the Executive Board responds directly to that shift: every critical link, from the molecule to delivery to the patient, is now represented within the body that leads the Company. It also reflects the structuring of the Group around its French and U.S. entities.

The Executive Board now brings together 140 years of combined experience in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and industrial operations.

Olivier Lacombe, Pharmaceutical Development Director, joined CROSSJECT in 2021. He brings 21 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, gained notably at Laboratoires FOURNIER, ABBOTT, SOLVAY and INVENTIVA. He leads the pharmaceutical development of the ZENEO® platform and the pharmaceutical quality documentation of the product portfolio.

Didier Morin, Industrial Director, joined CROSSJECT in 2023. He brings 30 years of industrial experience, gained notably at IDS and AXESS VISION. He leads the Group’s industrial operations, the scale-up of its production sites and its supply chain.

Lionel Seltz, Chief Financial Officer, joined CROSSJECT in January 2026. He brings 25 years of international financial experience in life sciences and healthcare, gained at CEGEDIM, at IQVIA/IMS Health in Asia-Pacific and within the MARS GROUP, as well as serving as Chief Financial Officer of three listed medtech and biotech companies. His remit covers finance and treasury, financial communication, legal and governance, intellectual property, U.S. government contracts, human resources and information systems.

CROSSJECT US strengthens its regulatory leadership

Alongside the strengthening of its governance, CROSSJECT continues to build its U.S. organisation.

David Pudwill has joined CROSSJECT US as Vice President, Regulatory & Scientific Affairs, and reports to Tony Tipton, Chief Operating Officer of CROSSJECT US, who leads the U.S. entity’s operations and will support David in carrying out his regulatory and scientific responsibilities.

David Pudwill brings approximately 20 years of experience in regulatory affairs, product development, quality and clinical strategy, including nine years with the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), where he served as a lead medical device reviewer and as a branch chief. His experience spans medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and drug-device combination products, with particular expertise in complex FDA pathways and cross-center programs. That profile maps directly onto the combination nature of the ZENEO® platform. He holds a Master of Mechanical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

At CROSSJECT US, David Pudwill leads the U.S. regulatory, clinical and scientific strategy for ZEPIZURE® and future products based on the ZENEO® platform. He supports the Company’s engagement with the FDA, BARDA and other U.S. government and strategic partners, and strengthens coordination between the French and U.S. teams.

“CROSSJECT is entering an important phase of execution as it scales manufacturing and prepares for commercialization of ZENEO-based products. I look forward to helping CROSSJECT continue to build its relationships with BARDA, the FDA and other strategic partners as it advances ZEPIZURE® through the FDA authorization process and prepares, subject to that authorization, to deliver product to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile,” said David Pudwill, Vice President, Regulatory & Scientific Affairs, CROSSJECT US.

“CROSSJECT is changing in nature: we are moving from a development company to a company that manufactures, delivers and commercialises. The people who built ZENEO® and ZEPIZURE® are the ones who should lead its industrialisation and launch. By expanding the Executive Board and strengthening our regulatory team in the United States, we are giving ourselves the means to execute this transition with the rigour our partners expect, BARDA and the FDA first among them,” said Patrick Alexandre, Chairman of the Executive Board.

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