CroíValve Announces the Appointment of Jaime Wheeler as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran structural heart executive to lead the company through its next phase of clinical and commercial growth

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CroíValve, a clinical-stage medical device company developing the DUO™ transcatheter tricuspid coaptation valve system, today announced the appointment of Jaime Wheeler, MBA, CPhT, as Chief Executive Officer. In conjunction with this, Lucy O’Keeffe will transition into the role of Chief Operating Officer where she will support Jaime in delivering CroíValve’s mission of innovating a better way to treat tricuspid regurgitation (TR). Jaime is a transformational healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience driving innovation at the intersection of clinical excellence and business strategy. Previously, Jaime served as the Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs, Transcatheter Heart Valves at Edwards Lifesciences. There, she was instrumental in bringing multiple breakthrough therapies to market.

CroíValve recently announced the expansion of its TANDEM II study, a US and EU based prospective, multicenter study to evaluate the safety and performance of the DUO™ Adapt System in patients with severe or greater symptomatic TR.

Bernard Collins, Chairman of CroíValve, commented: “Jaime brings a proven track record in guiding innovative technologies to market, along with leading high-performing teams. Her leadership will be hugely beneficial in guiding the company through its commercialization journey ahead as we expand our US base and global activities. I would like to thank Lucy, on behalf of the board of directors, for her dedication in leading CroíValve successfully through development and initial clinical validation, demonstrating the value proposition of the DUO System.”

Jaime Wheeler, newly appointed CEO, commented: “What drew me to CroíValve is the caliber of the team and the strength of the science behind the DUO System. I've built my career on bringing challenging, innovative technologies to patients, and I'm looking forward to doing that here, for our investors and, more importantly, for the patients living with tricuspid regurgitation."

Lucy O’Keeffe, newly appointed COO, former CEO and Board member, added: “As CroíValve looks towards commercialization, it is the appropriate time to bring in a leader with the right experience for this next phase. Jaime’s exceptional track record of successfully bringing novel transcatheter devices to market is a tremendous asset for CroíValve. I am thrilled to collaborate with her as we embark on this exciting next chapter, accelerating our mission to deliver the DUO System to the patients who need it most.”

About Jaime

Jaime brings more than 25 years of medical device and pharmaceutical leadership, deep clinical research expertise across Cardiology and Structural Heart, and a track record of guiding innovative technologies to market. She has managed multiple divisions and regions, including an expatriate assignment in Tokyo, Japan, and served as clinical lead on multiple successful mergers and acquisitions during her career.

She joins CroíValve after 12 years at Edwards Lifesciences, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs for the Transcatheter Heart Valve business unit, where she played a pivotal role in advancing the clinical evidence that shapes transcatheter structural heart care today — most notably the PARTNER trial series. Beyond her research leadership, she is a strong advocate for patient access, representation, and health equity, and has held active roles in industry and community leadership.

Jaime holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University. She is a former Virginia State Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-B) and a Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT). She is an active member of AdvaMed, MDEpiNet, MedTech Color, and Girls Inc. of Orange County, among other nonprofit and philanthropic organizations.

About CroíValve

CroíValve is a clinical stage medical device company focused on the development of a novel transcatheter device for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation with Research, Development & Operations based in Ireland and Clinical & Regulatory based in the US. Caution: The DUO™ System is an investigational device and not for sale in any geography.

Linda Macken

linda@croivalve.com