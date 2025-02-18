Critical Limb Ischemia Market Size to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Personalized Medicine

Critical Limb Ischemia Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major critical limb ischemia market reached a value of USD 1.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.66% during 2025-2035. The market is fueled by the increasing use of intermittent pneumatic compression devices for the reduction of resting pain, as well as enhancing healing rates and physical functioning in amputation-inappropriate patients. The development of targeted treatments and new treatments is also contributing to further propel the market growth.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Critical Limb Ischemia Market

The CLI market is expanding robustly, driven by advances in early detection and diagnostic technology. One of the most significant advances in the diagnosis of CLI has been the development of non-invasive imaging. Duplex ultrasound, computed tomography angiography (CTA), and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) have significantly improved visualization of artery blockage, allowing clinicians to quantify the severity of the ischemia more precisely. These imaging modalities provide an accurate image of blood flow defects and help clinicians determine the most suitable treatment methods. Furthermore, the use of near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) and transcutaneous oxygen pressure (TcPO2) measurements has improved the ability to measure tissue oxygenation and perfusion in real time. These technologies are also crucial in detecting high-risk patients and tracking disease progression. Additionally, advances in wearable biosensors and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven diagnostic devices are allowing for real-time patient monitoring, making it possible for them to be treated early enough prior to the development of severe complications. Point-of-care testing (POCT) has also been revolutionary with immediate and accurate determination of vascular status at the bedside of the patient. Such portable diagnostic equipment makes possible early detection, especially in the outpatient and rural hospitals where ready access to state-of-the-art diagnostic centers could be restricted. With healthcare professionals aiming to enhance early diagnosis and customized treatment regimens, ongoing innovations in diagnostic technology are likely to fuel market growth. By facilitating timely interventions and minimizing the threat of limb amputation, these innovations are proving to be the driving force behind the future of the CLI market.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The market for critical limb ischemia (CLI) is witnessing tremendous growth, fueled by the creation of new therapies and pharmacological interventions that are designed to enhance patient outcomes and minimize the risk of limb amputation. One of the most significant advances in CLI therapy is the development of regenerative treatments, including stem cell and gene-based therapies. Stem cell therapy, in the form of administration of autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), has also been very encouraging in promoting angiogenesis and restoring perfusion to ischemic limbs. Gene therapy for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and other pro-angiogenic factors is also being explored to cause the formation of new vessels and enhance tissue perfusion. In conjunction with regenerative medicine, pharmacological developments are revolutionizing the CLI landscape. More recent antiplatelet and anticoagulant medications, such as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), increase blood flow with reduced risk of clotting. In addition, novel anti-inflammatory drugs and lipid-lowering agents, such as PCSK9 inhibitors, are slowing disease progression and occurrence of significant adverse cardiovascular events in CLI patients. The availability of drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable scaffolds also fuels market expansion, providing long-term revascularization effects with reduced restenosis rates. With continued research and clinical trials investigating new treatment approaches, the CLI market is expected to witness revolutionary growth, driven by the urgent need for effective therapies that enhance limb salvage and patient quality of life.

Emerging Therapies in Critical Limb Ischemia Market

YQ23: New Beta Innovation

YQ23 is a novel bovine-derived, cross-linked hemoglobin-based oxygen carrier (HBOC) therapy for critical limb ischemia. It achieves this by directly delivering oxygen to ischemic tissues in critical limb ischemia by acting as a blood substitute, raising tissue oxygen saturation effectively and augmenting blood flow to the targeted area, thereby possibly reducing tissue damage and facilitating healing. It essentially achieves this by augmenting oxygen delivery to hypoxic tissues due to its oxygen-carrying capacity.

ASCT 01: Lifecells LLC

ASCT 01 from Lifecells LLC is an autologous stem cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia. This therapy involves the use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) obtained from the patient’s own adipose tissue or bone marrow. These stem cells induce angiogenesis by secreting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and other pro-angiogenic factors, which induce the growth of new blood vessels within ischemic tissues. Moreover, MSCs regulate inflammation and promote tissue regeneration, lowering ischemic injury and increasing blood flow. This regenerative strategy prevents amputations and enhances limb function in CLI patients.

CLBS12: Lisata Therapeutics

CLBS12 is an autologous CD34+ cell therapy to treat critical limb ischemia through the increase of blood vessel growth in ischemic tissues. The treatment entails isolating CD34+ stem cells from the bone marrow of the patient and injecting them through intramuscular injection into the involved limb. The stem cells induce angiogenesis through the secretion of VEGF and other pro-angiogenic factors, triggering the growth of new capillaries and enhancing tissue perfusion. Furthermore, CLBS12 reduces inflammation and improves microcirculation, preventing amputation of the limbs and generally leading to better patient outcomes.

ACP-01: Hemostemix

ACP-01 is an autologous cell therapy prepared by Hemostemix that treats critical limb ischemia. ACP-01 harvests and processes angiogenic precursor cells from a patient, which are later re-introduced into regions with poor circulation in critical limb ischemia. ACP-01 causes blood vessels to develop new ones through growth factors and progression to the injured area while calling other cells for tissue formation and blood circulation enhancement, in theory preventing amputations.

REX-001: Rexgenero

REX-001, developed by Rexgenero (previously Ixaka), is a treatment for critical limb ischemia using a cell treatment method involving direct injection of autologous bone marrow-derived mononuclear cells (BM-MNCs) into the ischemic tissue. This promotes the development of new vessels by a mixture of direct vasculogenesis (producing new vessels from progenitor cells present in the BM-MNCs) and paracrine signaling (spilling growth factors that activate nearby cells to form new vessels), thus enhancing limb blood flow.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA YQ23 New Beta Innovation Oxygen carriers Intravenous ASCT 01 Lifecells LLC Cell replacements Intramuscular CLBS12 Lisata Therapeutics Cell replacements Intramuscular ACP-01 Hemostemix Angiogenesis inducing agents; Cell replacements Intravenous REX-001 Rexgenero Cell replacements; Haematopoiesis stimulants Intramuscular

Key Players in Critical Limb Ischemia Market:

The key players in the Critical Limb Ischemia market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are New Beta Innovation, Lifecells LLC, Lisata Therapeutics, Hemostemix, Rexgenero, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for critical limb ischemia include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for critical limb ischemia while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditures and growing awareness among physicians and patients about CLI treatment options.

Further, technological innovations in diagnostics and treatments are significantly contributing to market growth. Developments like non-invasive imaging technology, regenerative therapies, and novel drug delivery systems are increasing early diagnosis and treatment effectiveness. Furthermore, autologous stem cell therapies, including CLBS12 and ASCT-01, are changing the way CLI is managed by inducing natural vessel formation in ischemic tissue.

Besides this, regulatory support from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is another significant driver. The FDA’s fast-track designations, regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) approvals, and financial incentives for novel CLI treatments encourage pharmaceutical and biotech companies to invest in R&D.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the critical limb ischemia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the critical limb ischemia market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current critical limb ischemia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

