CRC CEO Tom Zoda, Ph.D., Chairs ASCP 2026 Panel on Preventable Failure Risk in CNS Clinical Trials

Discussion explored how study execution and operational decision-making can influence interpretability in CNS clinical research

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC) Chief Executive Officer Tom Zoda, Ph.D., chaired a panel discussion at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting focused on common drivers of preventable failure risk in central nervous system (CNS) clinical trials.

Titled "Speed Kills: Why CNS Clinical Trials Fail and How to Protect Signal, Patients, and Programs," the 90-minute panel brought together sponsor, investigator, endpoint quality, and operational perspectives to explore how factors such as enrollment quality, rater qualification and oversight, operational complexity, and study execution challenges can interfere with the ability of CNS trials to reliably distinguish true treatment effects.

Joining the discussion were Stephen Brannan, M.D., David Walling, Ph.D., Patrick Harrington, Ph.D., and discussant Alexandria Wise, Ph.D. The panel addressed topics including placebo response, endpoint quality, enrollment strategy, operational alignment, and the cumulative operational and methodological pressures that can complicate interpretation in CNS studies.

Throughout the discussion, panelists emphasized that many CNS trial failures are not attributable to a single operational issue, but rather to cumulative factors that can increase noise, narrow drug-placebo separation, and complicate interpretation in indications already vulnerable to heterogeneous clinical presentation and subjective endpoints.

"The discussion reinforced how sensitive CNS trials are to operational and methodological pressures that can compromise interpretability," said Zoda. "Protecting signal integrity requires thoughtful alignment between scientific intent, operational execution, endpoint quality, and realistic development expectations from the earliest stages of study planning."

Panelists also discussed approaches organizations are using to strengthen interpretability and reduce preventable variability in CNS studies, including more deliberate enrollment strategies, structured rater qualification and oversight practices, operational consistency across sites, and stronger cross-functional alignment during study planning and startup.

The panel was presented Tuesday, May 26, during the ASCP Annual Meeting in Miami Beach, Florida.

About the ASCP Annual Meeting



The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting convenes academic researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and regulatory experts focused on advancing neuropsychiatric drug development, clinical psychopharmacology, and CNS clinical research. Learn more at https://ascpp.org/meeting-hub/.

About Cognitive Research Corporation



Cognitive Research Corporation (CRC) is a neuroscience-specialty CRO supporting Phase I-III clinical trials across neurology, psychiatry, and analgesia. With 20 years of exclusive focus on CNS research, CRC combines scientific expertise with operational discipline to deliver accurate, actionable, and regulator-ready results. CRC's integrated teams and long-standing site relationships support high-quality data and consistent execution from study start through closeout. Learn more at www.cogres.com.

Media Contact:



Morgan Edwards



Director of Marketing, CRC



medwards@cogres.com | +1 (910) 742-5528

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SOURCE Cognitive Research Corporation