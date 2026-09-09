Countable Labs Continues Global Expansion with New Japanese Distributor

Countable Labs’ full portfolio is now available through distribution agreement with PRIMETECH

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CountableLabs--Countable Labs, developer of Countable PCR, a next-generation PCR technology that enables direct, single-molecule quantification, today announced a distribution partnership with PRIMETECH Corporation to bring its full portfolio of Countable PCR-based solutions to customers in Japan. The agreement follows the company’s recent expansion into Europe with the receipt of CE Mark and UKCA for the Countable 4 system.

Under the agreement, PRIMETECH will distribute and support all Countable Labs products, expanding access to Countable PCR and its applications across research areas where sensitive, precise molecular quantification is critical.

“Countable PCR’s unique capabilities and industry leading PCR data quality make it an ideal solution for a wide-ranging set of applications commonly required by researchers, diagnostic test developers, cell and gene therapy manufacturers, and other customers around the world,” said Giovanna Prout, CEO of Countable Labs. “PRIMETECH is the first in a global network of distribution partners we plan to work with to bring the most sensitive PCR available to customers around the world.”

Countable PCR offers a simple and effective approach to molecular measurement — physically isolating individual molecules and directly counting them, without reliance on standard curves or Poisson statistics. This single-molecule counting resolution unlocks a new class of measurements, including single-molecule linkage analysis, which reveals the true linkage state of individual molecules with absolute clarity. Further, simplified multiplexing eliminates PCR bias and reduces the need for extensive assay optimization, while a broad dynamic range allows rare and abundant targets to be counted simultaneously in a single assay. High precision and reproducibility make it possible to measure minute fold changes in expression or copy number. Together, these capabilities enable many applications previously impossible or impractical with conventional PCR, digital PCR, or next-generation sequencing, including rare event detection, viral genome integrity, phasing, copy number variation, genome editing QC, and fusion detection.

“Throughout our nearly 40-year history, the team at PRIMETECH has supported researchers across Japan in adopting new life sciences tools and technologies,” said Keiichi Teramoto, Director, Marketing & Business Development. “Countable PCR’s data quality, ease of use, and broad range of applications make it a wonderful product to bring to our market.”

To connect with a PRIMETECH sales rep, please contact inst-sales@primetech.co.jp.

About Countable Labs

Countable Labs is transforming molecular measurement with Countable PCR, a next-generation PCR technology that enables direct, precise, and sensitive single-molecule quantification. By physically isolating and counting individual molecules, Countable PCR provides researchers with a powerful approach to applications where sensitivity, precision, and quantitative accuracy matter. Countable PCR is being developed for applications across oncology, cell and gene therapy, molecular biology, viral genome analysis, and genome editing. Countable Labs is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Learn more at countablelabs.com.

About PRIMETECH Corporation

PRIMETECH Corporation provides advanced research equipment, systems, and solutions to life science researchers in Japan. With more than 30 years of experience, PRIMETECH combines innovative technologies with technical expertise and customer support to help researchers advance their work. Learn more at www.primetech.co.jp.

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