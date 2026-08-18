Coultreon Biopharma Appoints Prista Charuworn, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Charuworn’s extensive immunology drug development experience will help accelerate the clinical development of Coultreon’s first-in-class SIK3 inhibitor COL-5671

Leuven, Belgium. August 18, 2026. Coultreon Biopharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing best-in-class immunology therapies, today announced the appointment of Prista Charuworn, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Charuworn completed fellowships in gastroenterology and transplant hepatology at Stanford and has extensive industry experience from roles at Gilead, AstraZeneca, Amgen, and Zai Lab, where she led the development of numerous drugs, including treatments for inflammatory bowel disease and dermatologic indications. Immediately prior to joining Coultreon, Dr. Charuworn was the Global Head of Neuroscience and Immunology at Zai Lab.

"I'm excited to join Coultreon at a pivotal time as the company prepares for clinical studies in ulcerative colitis and psoriasis,” said Dr. Charuworn. “COL-5671 generated compelling data in a recently completed first-in-human study, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and highly promising pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties. These findings reinforce its potential as a convenient once-daily oral therapy for patients across a spectrum of inflammatory diseases.”

"The appointment of Prista as Chief Medical Officer marks an important milestone for Coultreon as we strengthen our position as a leader in autoimmune disease innovation and progress COL-5671 into Phase II development." commented Coultreon CEO Pierre Raboisson. "Prista’s extensive experience developing drugs for a variety of inflammatory diseases, combined with her excellent understanding of disease biology, will be critical to executing our ambitious development plans and ensuring timely, high-quality clinical data."

About Coultreon Biopharma

Coultreon Biopharma is developing best-in-class therapies targeting clinically validated pathways across immunology and metabolic diseases. The company leverages deep expertise in disease biology, drug discovery, and translational science to select the optimal therapeutic modality to address underlying disease biology with best-in-class therapies. Coultreon's pipeline is anchored by its leadership in salt-inducible kinase (SIK) biology, with a focus on selectively modulating key inflammatory pathways to deliver broader and more durable disease control. Its lead program, COL-5671, is a highly selective SIK3 inhibitor in clinical development for autoimmune diseases, with broad potential applicability across multiple immune-mediated conditions. For more information, visit www.coultreon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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