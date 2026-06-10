Cosmos Health Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Capsule Production Line with New 5-Year Contract Manufacturing Agreement with Provident Pharmaceuticals for 385,000 Units of CERTORUN

CHICAGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories ("Cana"), has inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art capsule production line and secured an additional contract manufacturing agreement with Provident Pharmaceuticals ("Provident"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and marketing of niche and legacy pharmaceutical products and medical devices in specific therapeutic areas.

Under the new five-year agreement, Cana will manufacture 385,000 units of CERTORUN® (sertraline hydrochloride) over the five-year period, at an annual production volume of 77,000 units. CERTORUN® is an antidepressant in the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class used to treat depression, anxiety, and related disorders. The product will be produced in two strengths — CERTORUN® Caps 50mg/cap (BTx30, blister 3x10) and CERTORUN® Caps 100mg/cap (BTx30, blister 3x10).

Production will take place on Cana's newly installed ACG capsule-filling line, part of the Company's ongoing investment in upgrading and modernizing its manufacturing capabilities and capacities. ACG is one of the world's leading suppliers of empty hard capsules and integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment.

ACG Automatic Capsule-Filling Machine:





This latest order builds on Cana's growing relationship with Provident, following a series of contract manufacturing agreements for products including DE3-SOLE®, MIOREL®, CALCIFOLIN®, and DEXA-DOSE®.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Cana's contract manufacturing division is a core pillar of our long-term growth strategy, generating high-margin, recurring revenue with strong cash flow visibility through multi-year agreements with established partners such as Provident. Each new order builds a stable, predictable revenue base, while diversifying our order book across multiple products and therapeutic areas — from central nervous system to musculoskeletal, vitamin, and anti-inflammatory categories. By continuing to upgrade and modernize our European GMP-certified infrastructure and capacity, we are well-positioned to keep securing new contracts and accelerate the growth of this high-margin segment.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80ef939e-64e3-4fdf-abbb-875d63e09537