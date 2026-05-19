Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Bell as Chief Commercial Officer (Brands)

— Proven biopharmaceutical executive to lead commercial strategy as Cosette scales its branded pharmaceutical platform and advances its next phase of growth —

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cosettepharma--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based, branded specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today it has appointed David Bell as Chief Commercial Officer (Brands). David joins the company’s executive leadership team as it continues to advance its ambitions in specialty pharmaceuticals and expand its commercial platform and portfolio.

In this new role, David will oversee all branded commercial functions – including sales, marketing, market access, commercial operations, analytics, and portfolio strategy. He will be responsible for driving performance across Cosette’s marketed portfolio of 21 brands, supporting the integration and growth of acquired assets, and ensuring strong alignment between commercial execution and the company’s broader strategic and financial objectives.

“David’s appointment reflects Cosette’s continued investment in the commercial capabilities required to support the next level of growth,” said Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette Pharmaceuticals. “His deep expertise in commercial strategy, market access, portfolio management, and P&L leadership will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our branded portfolio and integrate new assets.”

David brings more than 25 years of commercial and enterprise leadership experience across oncology, rare disease and gene therapy in specialty pharmaceuticals markets. Most recently, David served as Vice President, Business Unit Head, US Oncology at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, where he held full U.S. P&L ownership responsibility. He also previously served as Franchise General Manager at Melinta Therapeutics and spent 17 years at Merck & Co. / Schering-Plough in progressive global, U.S., and regional commercial leadership roles.

“I am proud to join Cosette, an organization that has built a differentiated platform with brands that help patients live better lives,” David shared. “I am excited to join a leadership team that will take Cosette’s branded portfolio to the next phase of corporate growth by maximizing current and acquired assets, expanding patient access to important medicines, and alleviating the burden and suffering of patients and their families.”

David earned his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Finance from Seton Hall University’s W. Paul Stillman School of Business. He also served as a board member of Enhanced HealthCare Solutions.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S.-based, leading specialty pharmaceutical company providing some of the most trusted and well-known brands in medicine — developing and delivering products that make a difference in patients’ lives. Cosette’s strong growth has been driven by its best-in-class marketing, promotion, and strategic distribution capabilities, enabling the company to scale efficiently while continuing to invest in high-quality, patient-centered therapies. Cosette has corporate headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (Nasdaq: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com or follow Cosette on LinkedIn.

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