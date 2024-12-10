CorriXR Therapeutics Names Eric Kmiec Chief Executive Officer

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc., a leading biotherapeutics company focused on oncology and innovative technologies to overcome drug resistance in solid tumors, has announced that Eric B. Kmiec, Ph.D., the company’s founder and chief scientific officer, will assume the role of chief executive officer.









“We are confident that Eric’s exceptional leadership will drive CorriXR forward in its mission to develop transformative treatments,” said Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, chief executive officer of ChristianaCare and chair of CorriXR’s Board of Directors. “Our groundbreaking gene editing technology holds extraordinary potential to revolutionize patient care and significantly improve health outcomes.”

Dr. Kmiec is also the executive director and chief scientific officer of ChristianaCare’s Gene Editing Institute, where he leads groundbreaking research in CRISPR-directed genome engineering and gene repair. Renowned for his pioneering contributions to molecular medicine, Kmiec has developed transformative gene editing technologies and therapies, including CRISPR-based approaches targeting solid tumors. With over 35 years of NIH-funded research, 175 peer-reviewed publications, 15 patents, and leadership in training the next generation of scientists, Kmiec continues to shape the future of gene editing and oncology.

As CorriXR advances toward the development of a clinical trial, CEO Deborah Moorad stepped down from her role and the company’s Board allowing her the opportunity to continue to contribute to the life sciences sector.

“We are deeply grateful to Deborah for her many leadership contributions that have brought us to this pivotal moment for CorriXR,” said Nevin.

CorriXR is at a critical junction as the company embarks on its Series A financing round and prepares for its inaugural clinical trial. Utilizing its proprietary gene editing technology, CorriXR aims to revolutionize cancer care by overcoming drug resistance in solid tumors, with the initial focus on squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

About CorriXR Therapeutics

CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to advancing biotherapeutic innovation in oncology through its proprietary, IP-protected in vivo gene editing platform. As the first biotech spin-out from ChristianaCare—a leading health care system in the mid-Atlantic region—and the Gene Editing Institute, which has been an integral part of ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute since 2015, CorriXR is at the forefront of transforming cancer care by targeting drug resistance in solid tumors. To learn more, visit www.corrixr.com.

Contacts



Jennifer Kmiec, Chief of Staff, CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc. 302-689-3032 jkmiec@corrixr.com