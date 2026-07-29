Corporate Updates – NurExone appoints Mr. David Stolick to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Ontario and HAIFA, Israel, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, announces the appointment of Mr. David Stolick to its Board of Directors, effective July 28, 2026. Mr. Stolick succeeds the late James "Jay" Richardson, whose leadership helped shape NurExone during its formative years.

“Jay was much more than a director. He was a dealmaker, a trusted business advisor, our presence on the ground in Canada, and a true friend of the Company. He believed deeply in our technology, our team, and the opportunity we are working to build. May his memory be for a blessing,” said Yoram Drucker, Chairman of the Board of NurExone. “We also welcome David to the Board. He understands what it takes to move from innovative technology to disciplined execution, and we believe his perspective will be an important addition as NurExone continues to grow.”

Mr. Stolick brings extensive finance, capital markets, M&A, and healthcare company leadership experience. He previously served as VP of Finance at V-Wave Ltd., a U.S.-Israeli medical device company acquired by Johnson & Johnson in October 2024. He also previously served as CFO of Exalenz Bioscience and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, and as Corporate Controller at M-Systems.

“I am honored to join NurExone’s Board,” said David Stolick. “I look forward to contributing my financial and M&A experience to support the Company’s growth strategy, disciplined execution, and long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Stolick holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from Ben-Gurion University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Investor Awareness Engagement

The Company has entered into an investor awareness engagement with Cashu Technologies Pty Ltd. ("Cashu"), an arm's length party to the Company, for retail investor awareness services for a term ending no later than December 31, 2026, terminable by either party on 30 days' notice. Cashu will be paid US$2,500 per month for a monthly investor awareness program and, if the Company elects, an additional one-time fee of between US$20,000 and US$40,000 for an optional one-time awareness campaign. The consideration payable to Cashu is payable solely in cash and does not include any securities of the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, Cashu does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The engagement remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top, a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "will", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could", "would" and similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", “drive” or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected contribution of Mr. Stolick to the Board and to the Company's business, strategy and growth; the Company's expectation that its investor awareness engagement with Cashu will be conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and its expectation of receiving TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the engagement; the anticipated scope, nature, term, cost and timing of services to be provided by Cashu, including the Company's ability to select or decline the optional one-time awareness campaign; the anticipated impact of the engagement on retail investor awareness of the Company; and the Company's development and commercialization plans in respect of ExoPTEN and its exosome-based technology platform generally.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop these forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that Mr. Stolick will continue to serve as a director and will make the contributions the Company expects; that the Company and Cashu will each comply with applicable securities laws, securities-marketing rules and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the engagement; that the TSX Venture Exchange will not object to the engagement; that content produced by Cashu will be balanced, factually supportable and not misleading; that Cashu and its personnel will not acquire, and do not currently hold, any securities of the Company; that the Company will continue to have access to capital, personnel and third-party services on commercially reasonable terms; and that the Company's development and commercialization plans in respect of ExoPTEN will proceed as currently anticipated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Material risk factors that could cause a material difference include, without limitation: the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange objects to or does not accept the engagement; the risk that content produced under the engagement does not comply with applicable securities laws or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange; the risk of reputational, regulatory or enforcement consequences arising from investor awareness activities generally; risks relating to the early-stage nature of the Company's product development activities, including preclinical and clinical outcomes for ExoPTEN; risks relating to the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; risks relating to the Company's ability to raise additional capital; risks relating to changes in the composition of the Company's board, management or key personnel; and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and management's discussion and analysis, copies of which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to management as of the date of this press release. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.