CorMedix Therapeutics Announces Share Repurchase Program

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $75 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The repurchase program is authorized through December 31, 2027.

“With a strong balance sheet, solid operating performance, and expected ongoing cash flow generation, we believe we are well positioned to execute this share repurchase program while continuing to advance our growth strategy,” said Joseph Todisco, Chairman & CEO of CorMedix Therapeutics. “The program provides a disciplined way to return value to shareholders while preserving the financial flexibility to invest in our business, including potential inorganic opportunities. We remain confident in our long-term outlook and in the potential of our late-stage clinical programs to deliver meaningful benefits for patients.”

CorMedix expects to begin repurchasing shares as early as Q1 2026 and had approximately $150 million in cash and cash equivalents, and 79.3 million common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.

Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time in privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, pursuant to open market purchases or pursuant to trading plans as permitted under applicable securities laws. In addition, any repurchases under the authorization will be subject to prevailing market conditions, liquidity and cash flow considerations, applicable securities laws and regulations, and other factors. The share repurchase program does not require CorMedix Therapeutics to acquire any amount of shares, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. CorMedix is commercializing DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. Following its August 2025 acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics LLC, CorMedix is also commercializing a portfolio of anti-infective products, including MINOCIN® (minocycline) for Injection, REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection), VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), ORBACTIV™ (oritavancin), BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), and KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), as well as TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate).

CorMedix has ongoing clinical studies for DefenCath in Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) and Pediatric Hemodialysis populations and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. REZZAYO is currently approved for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults, with an ongoing Phase III study for the prophylaxis of IFD in adult patients undergoing allogeneic BMT. Topline results of the Phase III study for REZZAYO are expected in Q2 2026. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com or www.melinta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix’s prospects should be considered forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements regarding financial and operating results, cash flow, shareholder return, outlook of the business, expectations regarding timing, execution and impact of the share repurchase program, expectations and timing regarding clinical studies and development and expectations of CorMedix’s product pipeline, expectations regarding implementation and perceived benefits of CorMedix’s products. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, and readers are directed to the Risk Factors identified in CorMedix’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576