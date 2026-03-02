CorMedix Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 5, 2026

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, March 5, 2026, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Thursday, March 5 th @ 8:30am ET Domestic: 1-844-676-2922 International: 1-412-634-6840 Webcast: Webcast Link

About CorMedix

CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. CorMedix is commercializing DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. Following its August 2025 acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics LLC, CorMedix is also commercializing a portfolio of anti-infective products, including MINOCIN® (minocycline) for Injection, REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection), VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), ORBACTIV™ (oritavancin), BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), and KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), as well as TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate).

CorMedix has ongoing clinical studies for DefenCath in Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) and Pediatric Hemodialysis populations and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. REZZAYO is currently approved for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults, with an ongoing Phase III study for the prophylaxis of IFD in adult patients undergoing allogeneic BMT. Topline results of the Phase III study for REZZAYO are expected in Q2 2026. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com or www.melinta.com.

