Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity, today announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will present a corporate overview at the 2026 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: January 15, 2026

Presentation Time 8:15 a.m. PST/11:15am EST

Webcast Link: Click Here

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells; and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com