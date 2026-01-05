SUBSCRIBE
Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 | 
NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity, today announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will present a corporate overview at the 2026 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: January 15, 2026
Presentation Time 8:15 a.m. PST/11:15am EST
Webcast Link: Click Here

About Corbus
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells; and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on XLinkedIn and Facebook.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sean Moran
Chief Financial Officer
Corbus Pharmaceuticals
smoran@corbuspharma.com

Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


